Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic will be made official this Saturday (7) at an event to be held in São Paulo from 10 am. The movement “Vamos Juntos Pelo Brasil” also makes official the ticket with the ex-governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), who will be a candidate for vice-presidency.

Both politicians will make speeches based on supporters, which include trade union centrals and parties such as PCdoB, PSOL, PV, Rede and Solidariedade. An estimated 4,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony.

+ Lula’s comments on Ukraine are “Russia’s attempt to distort the truth”, says Ukrainian official

+ Lula wants to turn BNDES into guarantor of international financing if he wins election

“Alckmin adds experience, adds a sector of society that for a long time did not vote for the PT or did not want to vote for the PT. Alckmin brings together people who think differently from us in many things”, said Lula this Thursday (5th) to Rádio CBN Campinas.

The PT calculates that the former toucan will reduce resistance to the PT from sectors such as agribusiness, closer to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). After meeting with Alckmin last Wednesday (4), former minister Aloizio Mercadante said in a note that the former governor will be a “fundamental leader” in defeating Bolsonaro.

“The republican pact and the federative pact, which are being overthrown by Bolsonaro, need to be rescued in Brazil,” said Mercadante, who is one of the PT campaign coordinators.

