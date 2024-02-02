When Transparency International spoke about the Temer and Bolsonaro governments, PT members applauded the results and did not question the methodology

Planalto, members of the PT and the CGU (General Comptroller of the Union) criticized the NGO International Transparency and its corruption ranking, in which Brazil fell 10 positions in 2023. The survey had been released on Wednesday (January 31, 2024). The attitude, however, differs from that adopted when the same institution evaluated the governments of Michel Temer (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

What Transparency International evaluates – O CPI, or Corruption Perception Index. And the perception of experts and businesspeople about the integrity of the public sector in 180 countries. Scores are assigned on a scale of 0 to 100. The higher the score, the better the perception of integrity – Brazil's was 36. It is a compilation of opinions. For a survey with some degree of reliability, it would be necessary to make a rigorous assessment of the results of investigations into corruption in each country, and the commitment and independence of those investigating. Read the complete of the report (PDF – 2 MB).

Government officials questioned the integrity of the NGO and its methodology.

A CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) stated that studies such as Transparency International should “should be viewed with caution”. He also said that there is “methodological limitations” in the survey. read The complete of the statement (PDF – 601 kB). The positioning was shared on social media by the minister of Secom, Paulo Pimenta.

The president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), also used his social media profiles to criticize the NGO and the results of the study. She wrote a harsh message against the NGO. She said that the organization has a “long trajectory of disinformation about the PT governments” and that of “transparent is just the name”.

Read PT members' criticisms of the NGO's ranking below:

IN PREVIOUS GOVERNMENTS…

The PT was not as critical of the Transparency International lifting when it was not in power. The NGO's study was used by the party and PT members who are now part of the government, such as Pimenta and Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) to criticize Temer’s and Bolsonaro’s administrations.

Pimenta used the ranking in 3 messages on social media:

2017 – criticized To fear;

– criticized To fear; 2020 – he said that Bolsonaro was the “the least transparent”;

– he said that Bolsonaro was the 2022 – associated the Bolsonaros to the fall of the country in the study.

Read below the messages from PT members about the NGO in previous governments:

NGO RESPONDS ON

International Transparency declared on your profile on X (ex-Twitter) that the question is “for whom” institutions continue to function: “Corruption is a dysfunction of the Brazilian State, it is perfectly functional for the purposes it serves: concentrating wealth and rights”.

Transparency International has no relationship with Transparency Brazil.