Estadão Content
10/21/2023 – 17:33

The municipal directory of the Workers’ Party (PT) of Guarulhos announced federal deputy Alencar Santana (PT-SP) as a pre-candidate for mayor of the city in the 2024 municipal elections. Political BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system, the acronym is considering launching candidates in 12 to 14 of the 26 capitals – Brasília does not have municipal elections.

The deputy celebrated the announcement of the pre-candidacy on social media. “With great honor and responsibility, I have just been nominated by the PT municipal directory of Guarulhos for the mission of being the PT pre-candidate in the 2024 election for mayor of this which is the 13th largest city in Brazil! Up!” wrote Santana on X, formerly Twitter. The deputy was the rapporteur in the Chamber of the Desenrola bill, a debt renegotiation program from the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

As the report showed, the two largest cities in Brazil should not have PT mayoral candidates. The acronym must support Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) in São Paulo and Eduardo Paes (PSD) in Rio de Janeiro.

In an interview, senator Humberto Costa (PE), one of those responsible for organizing the party for next year, said that Vitória (ES) and Aracaju (SE) are among the capitals where the party has the best chances. Former mayor João Coser is the party’s main name in the capital of Espírito Santo. For Aracaju, the main name speculated is that of the Minister of the General Secretariat, Márcio Macêdo.