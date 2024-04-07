Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 20:25

The Workers' Party (PT) spoke out this Sunday, 7th, about the latest statements by billionaire Elon Musk against minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). In a statement, the PT National Executive Committee states that Musk's demonstrations are “undue and abusive” and “attack Brazilian sovereignty and deserve the most vehement rejection”.

“By attacking Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the Superior Electoral Court, the billionaire directly threatens the democratic rule of law and the institutions of our country”, says the note.

This Sunday, the 7th, the businessman, owner of X (formerly Twitter), Tesla and SpaceX, even called for the impeachment of Alexandre de Moraes. “This minister blatantly and repeatedly betrayed the Constitution and the Brazilian people. He should resign or be impeached. Shame on you, Alexandre de Moraes,” Musk published this afternoon.

“His display of arrogance serves Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign of lies against the Brazilian Judiciary and constitutes completely unreasonable interference in political life and democracy in our country”, states the PT.

For the party, the “truculent” offensive by the owner of 'X' “is further evidence that platforms must submit to very clear regulation, as occurs in other countries, so that they stop serving the propagation of lies and propaganda campaigns. hatred”.