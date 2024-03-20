Deputies who booed the Workers' Party's anniversary session left the plenary shouting “no amnesty”

The federal deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), Paulo Bilynskyj (PL-SP) and Colonel Meira (PL-PE) were expelled from the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies this Wednesday (20.Mar.2024) after changing the celebration of 44 years of the PT (Workers' Party).

The plenary was full of left-wing politicians and PT activists. The group of opponents raised a red sign that read “44 years of corruption, congratulations”during the deputy’s introductory speech Maria do Rosario (PT-RS).

In one of the records, it is possible to have a moment of discussion between the deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) and Eduardo Bolsonaro. “It's wrong […] [Jair] Bolsonaro will be arrested”said the PT member to the former president’s son.

“Come out, come on, let me go […] Get out of the way”Lindbergh said at another point in the record, while people asked “calm”.

The speaker asked for silence and the president's party members Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) drowned out the boos of the PL deputies, shouting in chorus: “No amnesty”. Opponents were taken out of the plenary without physical violence.

Watch the moment below (1min39s):