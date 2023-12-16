Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/12/2023 – 18:55

The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) suffered harsh defeats this week with the National Congress overturning the vetoes on the time frame for indigenous lands and on payroll tax relief and the reduction of charges charged on the salaries of employees. Among the 'traitors' are parliamentarians from the government base, government leaders and even a state minister.

The Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT), was removed from office on Tuesday, 12th, to help with the approval of Flávio Dino to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Fávaro, however, “extended” his return to the Senate and joined the opposition to overturn Lula's vetoes on the time frame for indigenous lands and the extension of the payroll tax exemption.

The veto to Marco Temporal was overturned in the Chamber by 321 votes in favor and 137 against, and in the Senate by 53 to 19. Regarding payroll tax relief, the government lost by 378 to 78 in the Chamber, and by 60 to 13 in the Senate.

Among the government leaders in the Senate who voted against the government itself on at least one of the two agendas are senators Daniella Ribeiro (PSD-PB), Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO), Professor Dorinha Seabra (União-TO), Weverton ( PDT-MA) and Zenaide Maia (PSD-RN). That is, six of the eight parliamentarians in the bloc.

In the Chamber, eight of the government's 18 deputy leaders helped to overturn the Lula government's vetoes. They are deputies Emanuel Pinheiro Neto (MDB-MT), Josenildo (PDT-AP), Jonas Donizette (PSB-SP), Bacelar (PV-BA), Waldemar Oliveira (Avante-PE), Igor Timo (Podemos-MG ), Marreca Filho (Patriota-MA) and José Nelto (PP-GO).

In the case of the exemption, even parliamentarians from PT, President Lula's party, voted against the veto. Zé Neto (PT-BA) and Paulo Paim (PT-RS) were the “dissidents” of the party, respectively, in the Chamber and the Senate. The left also had names like Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), Duda Salabert (PDT-MG) and Duarte Júnior (PSB-MA) joining the opposition.

Furthermore, 11 of the 12 deputies from the PSB, the party of vice Geraldo Alckmin, voted against Lula in the exemption. The exception was deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP), pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo.