The group brought together dozens of businessmen from different sectors and representatives of civil society, without a specific focus

The former president’s surroundings Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) evaluates reformulating the dialogue with the business elite, in case the PT goes back to the Planalto Palace.

Lula created in his government the Economic and Social Development Council, which became known as the “Conselhão”.

The body was made up of dozens of people, including businessmen and representatives of civil society.

The idea was to create a channel for these representatives to take their impressions and proposals to the President of the Republic and to relax the relationship between PT members and segments represented in the group.

The practice continued in the government of Dilma Rousseff (EN), Lula’s successor. Michel Temer (MDB) also held meetings of the body. In 2019, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) extinguished the Council.

What is being evaluated around Lula now is, if elected again, to segment the body. The idea would be to promote, for example, meetings aimed at sectors such as agriculture and industry.

In theory, in this way, the dialogue with the business community would be more effective. It would also facilitate a reduction in the resistance that part of the business elite has to PT.

Lula has expressed concern about the conditions he will have to govern if he wins the election. He has said that he will take the country worse than he did in 2003. In addition, the political climate is likely to remain fraught.

the last search PowerDate, released on July 20, 2022, shows Lula in the lead with 43% of voting intentions for the 1st round. Bolsonaro, has 37%. The simulation of the 2nd round points Lula with 51% and Bolsonaro parked with 38%.