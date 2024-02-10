“Emblematic and victorious trajectory that few political parties in the world have”, said President Lula’s party in a statement

PT members used their social networks to celebrate the PT's 44th birthday PT (Workers' Party) this Saturday (10.Feb.2024). The acronym said it had an “emblematic and victorious trajectory that few political parties in the world have”.

In celebratory note, the PT declared that its mission in 2024 is to win as many city halls as possible for the progressive camp, whether with PT members or allies, and to increase the number of elected councilors. He also stated that the party has official representation in almost 4,000 municipalities.

The president of the party, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), said it was an honor and joy to be president of the party which, according to her, has played a fundamental role in the fight for social justice, equality and dignity for Brazilians.

“With the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), our leaders and our beloved militants, we remain firm and resilient in our tireless battle for the cause of workers and in building a better future for everyone”wrote in his profile on X (ex-Twitter).

The minister of Secom, Paulo Pimentaalso spoke about the party's more than 4 decades. “I am very proud to be part of the history of the party that transformed Brazil and has always been at the side of those who need it most”, he declared. He shared an excerpt from his interview with Power360 which describes its trajectory in the acronym.

Watch:

PT – 44 YEARS OF STRUGGLES AND ACHIEVEMENTS Today the Workers' Party turns 44 years old, and I am very proud to be part of the history of the party that transformed Brazil and has always been at the side of those who need it most. Here’s to many more years, with new struggles and more… pic.twitter.com/rsBhkLIWLj — Paulo Pimenta (@Pimenta13Br) February 10, 2024

Here are other manifestations: