Rogério Correia claimed to have dropped the cell phone of Carlos Jordy’s (PL-RJ) advisor in the “absence of security agents”

The deputy Rogério Correia (PT-MG) declared in its profile on social media that there was no “any aggression” on his part when he slapped Rodrigo Bastos, advisor to Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ). He claimed to have acted in “absence of security agents” in the Blue Room of the Federal Senate, in Brasília.

Correia accompanied a group of congressmen, including members of the 8 de Janeiro CPI, in the Blue Room of the Senate. They headed to Praça dos Três Poderes shortly after the commission’s work ended. Bastos was behind and filmed everything. He shouted that the extremist group Hamas should be treated as “terrorist”.

It was at this moment that Correia slapped Bastos’ hand, which was holding the cell phone. The device fell and hit the senator’s head Soraya Thronicke (We can-MS). Her back was turned and she didn’t see what had just happened. She asked that “get it” Jordy’s advisor. Others shouted for him to be arrested. Bastos ran away.

Watch the moment of confusion in the Senate (53s):

In his profile on X (formerly Twitter), Correia said that:

Bastos wanted to provoke a riot and would have pushed advisors;

Bastos provoked the CPI rapporteur of the 8th of January, Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) and other congressmen;

dropped Bastos’ cell phone “without any aggression”;

took the action of slapping “in the absence of security agents in space”;

does not accept attacks against democracy.

Read the messages published by the PT deputy:

Belt too shared a post on X that states that the PT deputy ended a “terrorist attack” when giving a “subtle slap” on the cell phone “Carlos Jordy’s Bolsonazi advisor”. Read below:

WHAT RODRIGO BASTOS SAYS

After the riot, the Power360 spoke with Rodrigo Bastos.

He said that the extremists who participated in the January 8 acts are not “terrorists”, but “vandals”. Said that “terrorists” are members of the Hamas group. He denied having attacked anyone – which is shown in the video – and claimed to have run to “escape from unjust aggression”.

Watch the interview with Rodrigo Bastos (1min51s):