Party wants to approve text in the Senate already with an agreement to speed up proceedings in the Chamber

PT leaders met with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), this Monday (21.Nov.2022) to try to unblock the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that allows the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), breach the public spending ceiling to fulfill campaign promises.

On his way out, the leader of the party in the Chamber, Reginaldo Lopes (MG), said it was necessary to settle the text with the House already during the course of the Senate, where the proposal should take the first steps.

“Nothing is closed, the text has not yet been presented in the Senate”, declared the deputy. “I hope by Wednesday [o texto seja oficialmente apresentado]🇧🇷he added.

He defended that the conversations be intensified to speed up the process. “If not, we will waste time, the deadline”said.

In addition to Reginaldo, the PT members also participated in the conversation. José Guimaraes (CE), Alencar Santana (SP) and Odair Cunha (MG).

Lula and his allies are rushing to approve the PEC by the end of the year. It was the means chosen by the political group to keep the Auxílio Brasil at R$600 since the beginning of 2023.

The 1st stop of the project is the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Senate, chaired by Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP).