The two acronyms elected 4 governors each; there is balance in the division of parties in the South and Southeast

O PT (Workers’ Party) has 4 of the 9 governors elected in the Northeast. The result retains the acronym of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the top in the region.

The legend was already in power in 4 states: Bahia, Ceará, Piauí and Rio Grande do Norte. In the 2nd round, the victory of Jerome Rodrigues in Bahia consolidated PT’s dominance in the region.

Here is the breakdown by region:

In other regions, there is greater balance in the division of parties in state governments. O union Brazil continues to lead in the Midwest due to the reelection of Ronaldo Caiado in Goiás and Mauro Mendes in Mato Grosso still in the 1st round.

The acronym is also 1st in the North, with 2 re-elected governors: Wilson Lima (Amazon) and Marcos Rocha (Rondonia). In the region, it shares the leadership with the progressiveswhich governs the states of Acre and Roraima.

In all, the PL has 2 elected governors in the South and Southeast, with Jorginho Mello (Santa Catarina) and Cláudio Castro (Rio de Janeiro). In both regions, there are still representatives of Young, PSB, PSD, PSDB and Republicans.

REDUCTION OF PARTIES

Party fragmentation in state governments in 2023 will be the 2nd largest in history, only behind 2019. Next year, 11 parties will govern at least 1 state. Last term, there were 13.

PT and União Brasil govern 4 states each. O MDB comes next with 3 governors.

Here is the list of parties by state: