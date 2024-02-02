PT made mistakes and no one is forced to put up with it, says Lula

In return from Marta Suplicy, the president criticizes the party for choosing candidates and the militancy for not talking to those who disagree

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Friday (2.Feb.2024) that the PT (Workers' Party) made mistakes in the past and that no one is “forced to endure” that. Upon return from Marta Suplicy to the acronym, he criticized the party for choosing its candidates poorly and the activists for not talking to those who disagree.

“The PT made mistakes, no one is forced to put up with the number of mistakes we make. And at some point you got angry, you left. Marta was mad at me because she wanted me to run for president in 2014.”he stated.

Lula welcomed the new PT member, comparing her to a star who leaves the team without the support of the fans, but who is always an idol of that club, like Rivelino and Corinthians.

There was no shortage of messages and criticisms from Lula towards the PT and leftist activism at Marta's membership event. The president personally signed the membership form of the former mayor and future candidate for vice-mayor of São Paulo.

Watch in full (1h51min45s):

“We need to stop talking just about ourselves, we need to talk to others for others. And every PT member, every activist, has the obligation to raise awareness in their village and map out who doesn't vote for the PT, who doesn't like the PT, I'm going to talk to that person, I'm not going to talk to those who already like it.”

The president said that PT members need to talk to Bolsonarists, evangelicals and poor people, but who don't like or don't vote for the party yet.

“Are we talking to those people who are evangelical and who believe in the blatant lies of some pastors? Or are we just getting together among ourselves in the PT, to criticize us in the PT? Among us at Psol, to criticize Psol?”he stated.

Lula also declared that it is the result of a “miracle of nature” for being born where he was born and becoming President of the Republic 3 times. He stated that PT members need to believe that the PT is a political difference in this country.

“Believe me, for God’s sake, the PT is the political difference in this country. We can’t cower, we can’t just keep working among ourselves”he said.

Criticisms of candidates

In his speech, Lula said he intends “to save” the PT and who brought Marta back to win the municipal elections in São Paulo. For the PT member, the party makes the mistake of not choosing the best candidates and real leaders to compete for elected positions.

“We need to choose as candidates for PT councilor people who are real leaders of the social movement and not those who just want to be a candidate”he stated.