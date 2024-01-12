According to Camila Moreno, the president's lack of confidence in the executive secretary justifies the choice of Lewandowski

The national leader of the PT (Workers' Party), Camila Morenostated that the executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Public SecurityRicardo Cappelli, has a past “anti-PT” and opposition to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“It is true that Capelli did an excellent job under the command of [Flávio] Dino and Lula, but it is also true that less than 5 years ago he was an inveterate anti-PT and anti-Lula activisto”, he stated this Friday (January 12, 2024) in a publication on X (formerly Twitter).

The party leader also said that the executive secretary of Justice deleted “disrespectful posts” about Lula made on social media.

Moreno also said that the non-ascension of the minister's number 2 Flavio Dino to head the Ministry of Justice would be justified by Lula's lack of trust. According to herthe space of “visibility and power“ occupied by Cappelli would be a demonstration that the president “is not spiteful“.

CAPPELLI'S FUTURE

Ricardo Cappelli did not comment on the PT leader's statements. On Monday (January 12), the executive secretary thanked the votes for promotion. He commented in a publication by the theologian Leonardo Boffa long-time ally of Lula, who praised his performance in the Ministry of Justice and defended Cappelli's rise to the position of minister.

“We need fearless men with proven expertise and clear defenders of democracy like Cappelli to stand up to the fascism of the previous government, which still has many followers“, said Boff.

There was an expectation that Cappelli would leave the Ministry of Justice after the appointment of the retired minister of Justice STF (Federal Supreme Court) Ricardo Lewandowski commands the body. The rumor, however, was denied on Thursday (11 January) in announcement made by the secretary at.

Cappelli said he will help with the ministry's transition after a period of recess. The secretary will be on vacation until January 27th.

Wanted by Power360, the Ministry of Justice did not send a position on the statements made regarding the executive secretary by Camila Moreno until the publication of this post. The space remains open.