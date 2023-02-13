Manifestation calls for interest rate reduction and “out of Campos Neto”; will be held after criticism from Lula

The leader of the PT in the Chamber, deputy Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), released this Monday (13.Feb.2023) an act by the Bank Workers’ Union against the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, and in favor of reducing the basic interest rate. The demonstration will be held after public criticism by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the head of BC for the high interest rate, currently at 13.75% per annum.

“Bank workers in Brazil will hold demonstrations tomorrow for the reduction of the Selic rate, with the slogan ‘Fora Campos Neto’! Here in Brasilia, it will take place in front of the Central Bank, starting at 12:00”, said Dirceu in a publication on his profile on twitter.

In February, the BC maintained the interest rate at 13.75% for the 4th consecutive meeting, since September 2022.

On Tuesday (Feb 7), Lula held Campos Neto accountable and asked ministers in the economic area to monitor the situation and, obliquely, said that the Senate could review Campos Neto’s permanence in office.

In the Chamber, there are 3 requests for calling Campos Neto to provide clarification on the monetary policy, which is formulated by the CMN (National Monetary Council).

In addition to Campos Neto, the CNM is composed of ministers Fernando Haddad (Farm) and Simone Tebet (Planning and Budget).

Campos Neto’s mandate ends in December 2024. Only then will the government be able to indicate a new name for the post, which will be submitted for approval by the Senate.

The acts for the reduction of the interest rate will take place in São Paulo and Brasília this Tuesday (14.feb) in front of the headquarters of the BC. In São Paulo, it will take place at 11 am.