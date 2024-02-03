Valter Pomar recalled statements made by the former mayor of São Paulo against the party to justify the request

The national leader of the PT (Workers' Party), Valter Pomar, asked this Saturday (3.Feb.2024) to challenge the membership of the former mayor of São Paulo, Marta Suplicy, to the party. Pomar based his request on statements contrary to the PT made by Suplicy in the last 8 years.

Pomar had positioned himself against Marta's return to the PT since the first signs of their rapprochement. She accepted the president's invitation Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to return to the party and form a ticket with Guilherme Boulos (Psol) in the race for mayor of São Paulo in the 2024 elections.

The letter released this Saturday (Feb 3) presents 4 statements by Marta after her departure from the party in 2015. Pomar emphasizes that public speeches “These are unquestionable facts, hard to explain and swallow”among them, support for the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff, the corruption scandals involving the PT and the votes in the Senate in favor of policies considered anti-popular.

Read the complete (PDF, 932 kB) of the manifesto published by Valter Pomar this Saturday (3.Feb).

“We recognize that it is very positive that, after years of contributing to the right, Marta Suplicy is now returning to contributing to the left and even supporting the Boulos candidacy in São Paulo. But, to contribute to the Boulos candidacy, including as a candidate for vice-mayor, Marta would not necessarily need to be a member of the PT”wrote Pomar.

“In fact, it is disrespectful, after everything that has happened, without making the slightest assessment of what has happened since 2015, to talk about returning to the 'coziness' of the Party”continued.

During the PT affiliation ceremony on Friday (Feb 2), the former mayor of São Paulo said she was “thrilled” to return to the party that is yours “coziness” and yours “source”. President Lula and the first lady, Janja da Silva, were present at the event. Government ministers, such as Fernando Haddad (Finance) and Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development) also attended, as well as state and municipal PT representatives.

O Power360 List below 12 occasions on which Marta Suplicy criticized the PT or PT members:

April 24, 2015 – he said that the “PT betrayed the Brazilians” with one “avalanche of corruption” ;

– he said that the with one ; April 28, 2015 – in the letter of disaffiliation (read more below), declared not being able to live with the “corruption scandals” of the party;

– in the letter of disaffiliation (read more below), declared not being able to live with the “corruption scandals” of the party; 17.jun.2015 – called Dilma de “Judas” when talking about criticism from the PT base of the then Minister of Finance, Joaquim Levy;

– called Dilma de “Judas” when talking about criticism from the PT base of the then Minister of Finance, Joaquim Levy; Oct 11, 2015 – he spoke that Dilma's impeachment was “for the Brazil”;

– he spoke that Dilma's impeachment was “for the Brazil”; January 29, 2016 – defended Dilma's impeachment: “It’s not a scam”;

– defended Dilma's impeachment: “It’s not a scam”; April 25, 2016 – ironized Dilma when praising Michel Temer (MDB): “An advantage is that he talks” ;

– ironized Dilma when praising Michel Temer (MDB): ; May 7, 2016 – it returned defending Dilma's impeachment and said he had no “pain nor pity” to vote against the PT member;

– it returned defending Dilma's impeachment and said he had no “pain nor pity” to vote against the PT member; May 11, 2016 – he said be “more than enough evidence of crimes of responsibility” of Dilma;

– he said be “more than enough evidence of crimes of responsibility” of Dilma; 12.Jul.2016 – called Haddad “worst mayor São Paulo has ever had”;

– called Haddad “worst mayor São Paulo has ever had”; 28.Jul.2016 – blamed Dilma for federal government cuts in education and health;

– blamed Dilma for federal government cuts in education and health; Aug 9, 2018 – stated have done “all very well” is that “I would do it all again” when talking about leaving the PT and voting for Dilma's impeachment;

– stated have done “all very well” is that “I would do it all again” when talking about leaving the PT and voting for Dilma's impeachment; January 23, 2023 – announced support for Nunes' re-election and said that Dilma's impeachment “it wasn’t a blow“. Days earlier, on January 13, the Planalto website referred to Dilma's departure as “2016 coup”. Still in January 2023, Lula called Temer “scammer” –the former president replied: “The country was not the victim of any coup. The penalty prescribed for those who violate the Constitution was, in fact, applied.”.

MARTA & PT

Marta Suplicy left the PT in 2015, at the height of the Lava Jato operation, after 33 years affiliated with the party. She, who helped found the party, said in her letter of disaffiliation that the PT was the protagonist of one of the “biggest corruption scandals that the Brazilian nation has ever experienced”.

At the time, the PT said it received the letter of disaffiliation with “indignation” and stated that Suplicy's movement was the result of his “electoral ambition” and from one “excessive personalism”. Here's the complete of the 2015 note (PDF – 210 kB).

After leaving the PT, she continued her criticism of the party: she called the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) from “Judas” and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad – who was at his affiliation event this Friday “worst mayor São Paulo has ever had”.