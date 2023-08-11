Acronym premiered the channel on the morning of this Thursday (10.Aug.2023); no need for concession

O PT (Workers’ Party) launched this Thursday (10.Aug.2023) the PTSATdigital satellite TV tuned to channel 1313. The initiative is still in the testing phase, but its first broadcast was the presentation of the PT Brasil Newspaperlive across the country.

After the test period, the party will put together a complete program for the channel. The President’s speeches will be broadcast Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), in addition to documentaries and political education content.

According to Federal Deputy jilmar tattoo (SP), National Secretary of Communication of the PT, since 2019 the acronym has had a “expansion of the party’s means of communication, to help our militancy to make the dispute at the grassroots”.

“Social networks are fundamental, but normally they do not allow the deepening of the political debate, on the contrary, they benefit from the confusion around a subject. At a time when public debate is being impoverished, TV can be an instrument that gives us the time we need to publicly debate our ideas.”said the congressman.

Still according to information from the PT, the transmission of the channel will be through the KU Band, which will replace the current system, TVRO.