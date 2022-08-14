With 1,743 voters, the party leads the ranking of affiliations abroad; and followed by the MDB and PSDB

The PT (Partido dos Trabalhadores) is the Brazilian party with the most members abroad, according to data updated in July by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

According to the list, there are 11,816 affiliates living outside Brazil. Lisbon, London, Porto, Boston and Miami are the cities with the most affiliations in the world.

Read the 10 cities with the most affiliates outside Brazil:

Lisbon – 1,163 affiliates;

London – 861 members;

Porto – 731 affiliates;

Boston – 558 affiliates;

Miami – 553 affiliates;

Madrid – 493 affiliates;

New York – 430 members;

Milan – 407 affiliates;

Paris – 388 affiliates;

Atlanta – 297 affiliates.

With 1,743 affiliations outside the country, PT leads the ranking. The cities with the most party members repeat the general pattern, being Lisbon, London and Porto, with 162, 167 and 123 affiliations, respectively.

The MDB, currently in 2nd place in the ranking, has 1,406 affiliations abroad, with Lisbon, London and Miami being the cities with the most affiliates.

The PSDB appears next, with 1,334 members living outside the country. The cities with the most toucans follow the MDB pattern, being Lisbon, London and Miami.

See the list of members by party: