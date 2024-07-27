Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/27/2024 – 12:01

The PT is expected to launch candidates for mayor in 68 of the 103 largest cities in the country, those that have more than 200,000 voters and can have a second round in this year’s municipal elections, according to electoral rules. According to a survey by Political Broadcastingin 26 cities, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s party will support another allied party. In nine cities, the PT has not yet decided whether to launch a candidate or form an alliance.

The data crossing done by Political Broadcasting takes into account the cities in which the PT has launched pre-candidates for mayor. As the electoral campaign only formally begins in August and the party conventions began this month, it is possible that new candidates will emerge or that the party will decide to withdraw pre-candidacies in favor of a local ally.

In eight of these cities, the Workers’ Party leads the polls. In another five, candidates with whom the PT is allied lead the race numerically.

PT members are ahead in the races for the following city halls:

– Porto Alegre (RS), with federal deputy Maria do Rosário;

– Nova Iguaçu (RJ), with the pre-candidate Tuninho da Padaria;

– Teresina (PI), with state deputy Fábio Novo;

– Uberlândia (MG), with federal deputy Dandara Tonantzin;

– Contagem (MG), with the current mayor, Marília Campos, who is running for re-election;

– Juiz de Fora (MG), with the current mayor, Margarida Salomão, who is also running for re-election;

– Anápolis (GO), with state deputy Antônio Gomide;

– Camaçari (BA), with former federal deputy and former mayor Luiz Caetano.

The survey was conducted based on electoral surveys conducted from March to July and registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). With more than two months to go until the first round of elections, 26 of the 103 municipalities have not monitored the electoral scenario since the beginning of this year – especially Boa Vista (RR), the only capital city in which there are no registered surveys to date.

PT gives space to allies in the largest cities

The PT is trying to regain its position in the country’s main cities after the failures recorded in 2016, when former president Dilma Rousseff was impeached, and in 2020. In the year of Dilma’s impeachment, the party managed to elect only one mayor in the country’s main cities. Marcus Alexandre (currently in the MDB and previously in the PT) was reelected, at the time, as mayor of Rio Branco, the capital of Acre. After an unsuccessful attempt to be elected governor of the state in 2018, Alexandre is trying again to be elected mayor of the capital of Acre, this time for the MDB and with the support of the PT.

In 2020, despite having increased the number of elected officials in total (from one to four), the Workers’ Party was left out of control of state capitals for the first time since redemocratization.

The survey shows that the PT sought competitive candidacies from allied parties in the 15 largest cities. In these 15 largest cities – which include São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and Salvador, for example – Lula’s party will not be the top candidate in eight of them – including the capital of São Paulo, where the PT has had candidates in all elections since the return to democracy. The eight cities where the PT does not have its own candidate, but supports other parties are:

– Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) in Sao Paulo (SP);

– Eduardo Paes (PSD) in Rio de Janeiro (RJ);

– Geraldo Junior (MDB) in Salvador (BA);

– Luciano Ducci (PSB) in Curitiba (PR);

– João Campos (PSB) in Recife (PE);

– Edmilson Rodrigues (PSOL) in Belém (PA);

– Duarte Junior (PSB) in São Luís (MA);

– Zito (PV) in Duque de Caxias (RJ).

How important are these 103 cities?

The 103 largest cities in the country are those with more than 200,000 voters and which, according to the rules of the Electoral Court, can therefore hold a second round of voting. These municipalities are home to 60.5 million of the 155 million Brazilian voters eligible to vote this year. The election results in these municipalities are important because of the influence that the elected officials have and because they indicate how the electorate has been guiding itself in the main urban centers of Brazil.

However, the results of municipal elections do not necessarily have a direct impact on the elections for president, governor, deputies and senators. In 2016, for example, the PSDB was the biggest winner in the election marked by the impeachment process against Dilma Rousseff. Two years later, the party lost relevance to Bolsonarism. The 2016 election, however, showed signs of anti-PT and anti-system sentiment (such as the victory of João Doria, a so-called political outsider, in São Paulo) that would permeate the 2018 vote, when Jair Bolsonaro was elected.

Survey

The survey prepared by Political Broadcasting seeks to map the presence of PT, the party of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and PL, the party of former President Jair Bolsonaro, in the 103 largest cities in the country in this year’s municipal elections. The mapping crossed the cities where there could be a second round, which have more than 200 thousand inhabitants, the electoral polls carried out from March to July in each location and registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), and the alliances formed by the parties at the local level. Among the information, the reports also show that PSB and PV are the parties that will receive the most support from PT in these 103 largest cities. As for PL, the party and its allies lead the electoral dispute in 28 of the 103 largest cities in the country. It was also found that Bolsonaro’s party will give more support to União Brasil than to PT in these municipal elections.