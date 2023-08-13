Yesterday was nine years since the release of the demos ptthe horror game written by Hideo Kojima in collaboration with the director Guillermo del Toro to revive the Silent Hill series, which was canceled by Konami despite the great success due to the complete break with Kojima. Del Toro wanted to celebrate in his own way, sending to that country the Japanese company in Latin.

More precisely, del Toro took the “Fuck Konami” meme and latinized it, while quoting Catullus. Echoing a post by VGC on X, which reminded PT, he wrote: “Ah … Konami … what to tell you? Irrumabo Konamitus.”

The word Konamitus should be clear enough to everyone, while Irrumabo is a bit more complicated and vulgar. According to the Latin WiktionaryIrrumabo comes from Irrumo, which means: “(vulgar) to rape (orally), to fuck in the mouth, to stick (the penis) in (someone’s) mouth”.

As we said, it is probable that del Toro also wanted to quote Catullus. The word Irrumabo is in fact used in the notorious and famous Carmen 16one of the best known of his obscene carmina, where we can read: “Pedicabo ego vos et irrumabo, Aureli pathice et cinaede Furi” which is translated into: “I put it in your ass and in your mouth, Aurelio fennel and Furio pederast .”