The PT filed a representation with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) against the decision of Minister Raul Araújo, a member of the Court, who accepted a request from President Jair Bolsonaro’s party, the PL, and restricted political demonstrations at the Lollapalooza music festival. The legend of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva argues that preventing artists from demonstrating politically violates the Constitution.

In Araújo’s understanding, the political manifestations of singers like Pabllo Vittar and Marina in Lollapalooza are early electoral propaganda – therefore, irregular – because they present Lula as supposedly “fitter” than Bolsonaro. The two are the main candidates for the Palácio do Planalto this year, and Lula is the leader in polls.

For the PT’s National Directorate, however, the artists’ speech cannot be considered advance propaganda. “As can be seen from the exordial itself, there was no explicit request to vote in favor of any so-called candidates, being limited only to the exaltation of personal qualities, which is categorically authorized by the legal provision”, says an excerpt from the representation sent by the party to the TSE. “It should also be noted that the artist’s manifestation is nothing like the so-called “showmício”, given that there was no participation of the alleged beneficiary, much less his participation during the act.”

The PT asks that the decision be reviewed by the minister or, if this does not happen, be sent to the plenary of the TSE. “The full reform of the appealed decision is required, with the granting of this appeal and, consequently, the full dismissal of the requests formulated in exordial, reaffirming the constitutional freedoms and guarantees to freedom of expression and the prohibition of censorship”, he says. another part of the document.

The PL’s victory in the TSE comes on the same day that the party organized an event in Brasília called the mass affiliation act, but which had a strong electoral component. Bolsonaro made a speech in which he said that this year’s dispute is “good against evil” and reiterated criticism of the PT.

