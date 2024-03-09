Deputy elected by SP transferred address to Paraná; party talks about “fraud to the representation of the São Paulo electorate”

The PT (Workers' Party) filed an appeal to challenge the federal deputy's request to change the electoral domicile Rosângela Moro (União Brasil-SP) from São Paulo to Paraná. The request was sent on Friday (March 8, 2024) to the TRE-PR (Regional Electoral Court of Paraná). Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 2MB).

In the document, the PT says that Rosangela's transfer is a “fraud to the representation of the São Paulo electorate” –Rosangela was elected federal deputy for São Paulo. The caption also says it is a violation of “popular sovereignty”.

“Thus, according to the constitutional logic that establishes the eligibility conditions, it is not possible for a representative of the state of São Paulo to be able to establish her electoral domicile in another unit of the federation during the course of her mandate. This means that the transfer of the defendant's electoral domicile implies unquestionable fraud in the representation of the São Paulo electorate in Parliament”says PT.

Rosangela Moro's request was sent to TRE-PR on February 26, but the result only came out on Monday (March 4, 2024). In a note, the deputy said that the transfer is “a right for all” and committed to serving the State of São Paulo.

The exchange takes place less than 1 month before the trial that could revoke the mandate of her husband, the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR). There is speculation that she could run for the Senate in 2026 in the event of the former judge's eventual revocation of office.