A Perseu Abramo Foundation –linked to the PT (Workers' Party)– will promote several events to mark the 60th anniversary of the military coup of 1964, which began the Military Dictatorship in the country. The period was until 1985. The entity informed that it intends to hold lectures, release books and archive material to remember the problems of the period and the role of the PT in redemocratization. The initiative will take place in March 2024, but, according to the Perseu Abramo Foundation, Power360may last longer.