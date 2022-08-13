PT has recently turned eight and a former Konami brand manager, Pearl Lai, has revealed some background on the removal of the game.

“Fun fact: since I was in charge of Konami’s first party games at the time, I helped create this product on storefronts, with a fake publisher and all,” she wrote. “And I was the one who had to call Sony to ask them to remove it and block the downloads. It was a very funny conversation.”

Lai then answered a lot of fan questions about PT’s removal, but obviously didn’t say why PT was actually removed. The woman just said: “I say it with love: ‘because it’s Konami’.”

In his replies, Lai made it clear that this was a “difficult situation” for those who worked at Konami, and he gave special praise to the Sony teams and Konami’s customer support staff. “Sony (as always) was fantastic working with us. It was a difficult situation for everyone,” she wrote.

Asked by a fan who asked if it was embarrassing to have to ask Sony to remove the PT, Lai replied: “Embarrassing is the right term! We had already done a lot of things to organize it, getting a lot of operational exceptions. And then add the request to block the download even for those who already owned the game? [Sono servite] other engineering solutions. It was exciting to see the public become passionate about the product and see that the work paid off! But in a certain sense not even “.

According to Lai, PT was the first time Sony has been asked to unsubscribe and block the re-download of a video game on its digital store.

“Believe me, I too would have liked it to be different,” he replied to a fan. “It was definitely a lot of fun organizing this secret fan thing. It was amazing to see everyone come together to try to understand the experience and see that they got so much love out of it! I’m super grateful to have been a part of it in some way.”

Kojima also talked about PT and the sensations he felt.