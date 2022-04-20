Augusto Fonseca was chosen by the former president himself; Sidônio Palmeira is quoted to replace him

The PT (Workers’ Party) leadership is considering changing soon the person responsible for the marketing strategy of the former president’s electoral campaign Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The most quoted to assume the post, which is currently held by Augusto Fonseca, is Sidônio Palmeira.

The exchange is motivated by differences between the party’s president, Gleisi Hoffmann, and the coordinator of the communication area, Franklin Martins – who was Minister of the Secretariat of Communication in Lula’s 2nd term.

Both disagree with the strategies adopted so far and there is still a fight over the millionaire budget to fund the electoral project to take Lula back to the Planalto Palace. The PT is expected to have around R$ 100 million from the Electoral Fund for the former president’s campaign.

One of the points raised by Gleisi’s allies who also defend Fonseca’s departure is the price he charges for the work. According to a newspaper report The globethe marketer asked for R$ 40 million, which would represent a gigantic slice of the total that could be used.

Augusto Fonseca was chosen by Lula and Martins at the end of January. He is from the MPB Strategy & Creation agency. He participated in the presidential campaigns of Aécio Neves (PSDB, in 2014) and Ciro Gomes (PDT, in 2018). Therefore, his likely departure is a defeat for Martins.

Sidônio Palmeira is already known in the PT. He was responsible for the campaigns of Rui Costa and Jaques Wagner for the government of Bahia when they were both elected, and for the presidential campaign of Fernando Haddad in 2018. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

This is not the first time that Sidonius’ name has been put on the negotiating table. In November of last year, the PT was already considering Pereira. He is from Layout Communication and Propaganda.

Officially, the PT says that Fonseca is still in office.