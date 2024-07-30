The political catastrophe in Venezuela, confirmed this Monday (29) with the announcement of the fraudulent victory of dictator Nicolás Maduro in the presidential elections, continues to challenge the Brazilian government to take a clear stance in defense of democracy.

The silence and excessive caution of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in repudiating or recognizing Maduro’s reelection reflect the long history of ideological affinity and political partnership between him and his party with the Chavista regime, which now limits his actions in the Venezuelan crisis.

The leftist ties dedicated to South American coordination in opposition to Washington were exacerbated by the PT’s explicit support for the Chavista dictatorship and by the actions of key figures such as special advisor to the Presidency Celso Amorim. These facts compromise Brazil’s neutrality in the negotiations on the episode.

Amid strong pressure from the international community for transparency in the electoral process, Lula’s party released a statement praising the elections in Venezuela, calling Maduro a “re-elected president”, ignoring the series of manipulations and atrocities before and after the opening of the polls.

Despite polls indicating a clear victory for the opposition, the PT called the process a “peaceful, democratic and sovereign journey.” The party also blamed international sanctions, imposed precisely because of Maduro’s authoritarian actions, for the “serious problems” in the neighboring country.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil thanked the PT for its “warm congratulations” on behalf of Maduro. “We appreciate the recognition of the work of the electoral power and the results that demonstrate the sovereignty of the Venezuelan people,” he published in X on Tuesday (30).

The Landless Workers’ Movement (MST), a historic ally of the PT and Lula, also congratulated the Venezuelan dictator. In a post on social media, the agrarian movement stated that the people decided to “resist” imperialism and support a “popular project to run the country.”

The MST recalled the “70th anniversary of [Hugo] Chávez”, stating that Maduro’s victory “also symbolizes the permanence and relevance of the struggle of the peoples of Latin America who continue to confront imperialism”. Another 11 Brazilian left-wing organizations adopted the same position, in a joint statement.

The Planalto Palace, in turn, chose to “wait for the availability of the electoral records” and asked foreign observers to investigate reports of irregularities in the counting that have increased in recent days.

Caution shows diplomacy has given in to partisan interests, experts say

According to experts heard by People’s Gazettethe PT’s hesitant diplomacy and pro-Maduro rhetoric describe the great challenge for Lula’s image, who hopes to still be seen as a statesman and defender of peaceful and negotiated solutions.

The president had already suffered setbacks when he asked candidates who were disqualified from running in the Venezuelan presidential race to stop complaining and support another candidate. This time, the alternatives to get around the facts, which include allegations of fraud, may be more embarrassing and scarce.

“Brazil’s failure to condemn the electoral fraud in Venezuela is an embarrassment to Brazilian diplomacy, which has ceased to be an instrument of state policy. The government ignored all evidence of manipulation and violation of the Barbados Agreement. This shows that our diplomatic tradition of shielding foreign policy from partisan and ideological contamination did not withstand the PT government,” commented political scientist Luiz Felipe D’Ávila.

To complicate matters, Amorim, Lula’s envoy to Caracas on Monday (29), was called a “friend” by Maduro after a meeting between the two – Lula’s special advisor also met with the opposition candidate on the same day. After the meeting, the dictator took the opportunity to reiterate his condemnation of an alleged alliance of far-right forces in the world that were trying to overthrow him, a speech that resonates with sectors of the Brazilian left. Recently, he has intensified criticism of Argentine President Javier Milei and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), comparing them to “followers of Hitler.”

Lula is trying to gain time, adopting a stance of calling for “total transparency”, while he waits for “the timely publication of the election results and their distribution to polling stations”.

However, he may face difficulties in standing out in the coming days due to pressure from sectors on the left of his government, who want immediate recognition of Maduro’s victory. The mediator position that Lula adopted in previous phases is now undermined by his lack of independence.

After silence, Lula must adjust his speech about Maduro to new contexts

Political Science professor Antônio Flávio Testa says that the political crisis in Venezuela represents a serious embarrassment for Lula. Despite this, he believes that the PT member will have no difficulty in adjusting his speech according to the needs of the moment. A significant change may occur after the American elections are decided.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Lula said he had never heard of Maduro. I think he will remain silent until the crisis subsides, if that is possible, buying time with Amorim’s request for the publication of the electoral records,” he said.

As for the PT, Testa points out that the party already has a list of controversial supporters, including invaders of private property and terrorist groups. Therefore, from a strategic point of view, the party’s position should not interfere significantly.

For more than 20 years, Lula preferred to support the governments of Hugo Chávez and Maduro, including with unpaid loans, instead of influencing changes that would prevent the escalation of authoritarianism in the neighboring country.

At the beginning of his current term, in May 2023, Lula generated controversy by receiving Maduro with honors befitting a head of state and presenting him as someone better than analysts and the press portrayed him to be. At the time, Lula offered to help the Venezuelan leader create positive narratives about his regime.

Almost a year later, the Itamaraty admitted that Venezuela was not following the Barbados Agreement’s roadmap to guarantee a peaceful and fair electoral process.

“Brazil is ready, together with other members of the international community, to cooperate so that the election announced for July 28th is a firm step towards normalizing political life and strengthening democracy in Venezuela, a neighboring country and friend of Brazil,” said a note from Itamaraty.

The Brazilian government concluded the demonstration by reiterating its “repudiation of any type of sanction that, in addition to being illegal, only contribute to isolating Venezuela and increasing the suffering of its people.”

The Barbados Agreement was signed at the end of last year, after negotiations between the government of Nicolás Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition, mediated by Norway, to guarantee a transparent electoral process in this year’s presidential elections in Venezuela.

Worsening economic collapse and migratory flow worries the Brazilian government

Natalia Fingermann, professor of international relations at ESPM, notes that Lula and Brazilian diplomacy’s efforts so far have been to seek political and economic stability in Venezuela to protect the interests of Brazil and the region, including to contain the flow of migration.

“Any further instability could result in further flight and regional instability,” he said. The US, for its part, has considered easing sanctions due to the need for oil supplies after conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

She understands that Brazil did not seek to be a guarantor of Maduro’s initiatives, but rather to guarantee political stability in Venezuela and the region, ensuring that the election was “peaceful, credible and democratic”. “The proposal was for observers to verify the process to provide support. Brazil depends on this endorsement”, she concluded.