Group hit the court and won R$25,000 in a jackpot organized by an advisor linked to the party leadership in the House

Leadership employees of the PT (Workers' Party) in the Chamber of Deputies hit the court in the Mega-Sena da Virada and won a prize of around R$25,000.

The pool, organized by Joaquim Carlos Carvalho, legislative advisor, had 301 participants and was divided into 535 shares. In the division, each bettor got R$48.

The information is from UOL, who spoke with Carvalho. He told the portal that it was decided that the value per person will be “reinvested”but did not give details about what will be done. “Tomorrow I’ll go to Caixa and see what we’re going to do”he stated.



Reproduction/@carvalhojoaquim Video excerpt published by Joaquim Carlos Carvalho on social network

The total value of the bet on the games was R$16,700. “This time, I opened a popular pool, costing R$33 per share, and PT companions came from all over Brazil”said Carvalho to UOL.

This year's accumulated prize broke a record of R$588.9 million and was the highest amount ever accumulated from Caixa Econômica Federal bets.

According to the portal, this is the 2nd time that the group has won a bet. The first time, in 2019, resulted in a bigger prize: R$120 million. At the time, the pool had only 49 shares and each person received R$2.4 million.