Former First Lady says party failed to protect minister from alleged harassment by Silvio Almeida

Former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro said this Friday (September 6, 2024) that the PT (Workers’ Party) “is incapable of defending women” why “they couldn’t even protect the minister herself”in indirect reference to the dismissal of the Minister of Human Rights Silvio Almeida, accused of sexual harassment. One of the victims would be the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco.

“For them, women are not human beings; because the Minister who should defend human rights, harassed women and made them suffer!”he said in a post on social media. He stated that the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was the one that sanctioned the most laws protecting women.

In another post, he said, without mentioning Anielle’s name and with a blurred image of Silvio Almeida, that “The person who made the complaint was a woman, a co-worker and…black”. He also said that “no woman deserves to go through this.”

Silvio Almeida was fired this Friday (6.set) by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) after, according to the government, remaining in office “become unsustainable”.

The PT issued a statement in which it expressed solidarity with Anielle Franco, who is a member of the party, and asked for a “rigorous investigation” and the “due accountability for the allegations that have come to light in the last few hours.” Here is the full (PDF – 1 MB).

HARASSMENT

Former Human Rights Minister Silvio Almeida has been accused of sexually harassing several people, including his colleague from Esplanada, the head of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco. The reports were made in a note from the organization Me Too Brazil.

The quote from Anielle appears in several media outlets (among them, Metropolises, S.Paulo Newspaper and The Globe). The Me Too Brazil statement did not mention the minister’s name.

According to Me Too Brazil, the demand was sent by the column of journalist Guilherme Amado, from Metropolisesto confirm the accusations, and the disclosure of the case took place with the consent of the victims, since the information is kept confidential.

In a note sent to Poder360 (read below)the entity stated that the women were assisted through the organization’s service channels and received psychological and legal support.

According to the report published by Metropolisesthe alleged harassment included touching Anielle’s legs, inappropriate kisses when greeting her and expressions of sexual content.

The portal also states that the matter has already reached the CGU (General Comptroller of the Union), the ministry responsible for dealing with cases of moral and sexual harassment within the federal public service.

The report published by the portal also stated that the matter is known to several ministers, government advisors and friends of Anielle Franco.

Silvio Almeida, released a video on the evening of this Thursday (September 5, 2024) to defend himself against accusations of sexual harassment. In the recording, he stated that there was a group wanting to “delete and diminish” its existence and says that he asked the Ministry of Justice, the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) and the CGU (Comptroller General’s Office) to investigate the case.

“The organization defending women victims of sexual violence, Me Too Brasil, confirms, with the consent of the victims, that it received complaints of sexual harassment against Minister Silvio Almeida, of Human Rights. They were assisted through the organization’s service channels and received psychological and legal support.

“As is often the case in cases of sexual violence involving perpetrators in positions of power, these victims faced difficulties in obtaining institutional support to validate their complaints. In view of this, they authorized confirmation of the case to the press.

“Victims of sexual violence, especially when the perpetrators are powerful or influential figures, often face obstacles in getting support and having their voices heard. Because of this, Me Too Brazil plays a crucial role in offering unconditional support to victims, even if this involves facing great forces and influences associated with the power of the accused.

“Reporting is the first step towards holding an aggressor legally accountable, demonstrating that no one is above the law, regardless of their social, economic or political position. Reporting an aggressor in a position of power helps break the cycle of impunity that often protects them. Public reporting exposes abusive behavior that is sometimes covered up by institutions or networks of influence.

“Furthermore, exposing a powerful alleged abuser can “embolden other victims to break their silence. In many cases, abuse does not occur in isolation, and reporting it can pave the way for others to seek justice as well.”

“For Me Too Brazil, all victims are treated with the same respect, neutrality and impartiality, with an approach based on the victims’ traumas. In the same way, we treat aggressors, regardless of their position, whether a worker or a minister.”

“I absolutely vehemently repudiate the lies that are being thrown at me. I repudiate such accusations with the strength of the love and respect that I have for my wife and my beloved 1-year-old daughter, in the midst of the fight that I wage, daily, in favor of human rights and citizenship in this country.

“Any and all complaints must be substantiated. However, what I see are absurd inferences with the sole intention of harming me, erasing our struggles and stories, and blocking our future.

“I confess that it is very sad to experience all this, it hurts my soul. Once again, there is a group wanting to erase and diminish our existence, attributing to me the behaviors that they practice. With this, Brazil loses, the human rights agenda loses, racial equality loses and the Brazilian people lose.

“Each and every complaint must be investigated to the fullest extent of the law, but for this to happen, the facts must be exposed so that they can be investigated and processed. And not just based on lies, without evidence. I will forward official letters to the Office of the Comptroller General of the Union, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and the Office of the Attorney General so that they can conduct a careful investigation of the case.

“False accusations, as defined in article 339 of the Penal Code, constitute “slanderous denunciation”. Such defamation will not be matched by reality. According to recent movements, it is clear that there is a campaign to affect my image as a black man in a prominent position in Public Power, but these will not be successful. This proves the low and vile character of social sectors committed to backwardness, lies and the attempt to silence the voice of the Brazilian people, regardless of partisan views.

“Any distortions of reality will be uncovered and held accountable. I will always fight for the true emancipation of women, and I will continue to fight for their future. False defenders of the people want to take away the one who represents them. They are trying to erase my history with my sacrifice.”

WHAT THE GOVERNMENT SAID

Secom (Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic) stated on Thursday, in a note, that the accusations of sexual harassment against Silvio Almeida would be treated with “rigor and speed”.

Read the full government statement:

“Minister Silvio Almeida was called tonight to provide clarifications to the Comptroller General of the Union, Vinícius Carvalho, and to the Attorney General of the Union, Jorge Messias, on account of the allegations published by the press against him.

“Minister Silvio himself said that he will send a letter to the CGU, the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General’s Office so that they can investigate the case. The Ethics Committee of the Presidency of the Republic decided to open an investigation procedure ex officio.

“The federal government recognizes the seriousness of the allegations. The case is being handled with the rigor and speed that situations involving possible violence against women require.”

The First Lady of the Republic, Janja da Silva, published on Thursday in the Stories of her Instagram profile a photo in which she kisses the head of Minister Anielle Franco. The head of the Ministry of Racial Equality is mentioned as one of the women who were allegedly sexually harassed by Silvio Almeida. The reports are made in a generic manner in a notice of the organization Me Too Brazil.



The image had been originally posted by Janja on her Instagram profile on May 3, when Anielle turned 40.

The First Lady’s republishing of the photo is a clear expression of solidarity with the minister, regardless of whether the accusations against Silvio are confirmed or not.

ACCUSATIONS OF MORAL HARASSMENT

On Wednesday (4.set), report from UOL stated that Silvio Almeida’s ministry has been accused of moral harassment and serial resignation requests since the beginning of his administration, in January 2023.

According to the news portal, until January of this year, 10 internal processes were opened to investigate alleged cases of moral harassment: 7 of them were archived due to “lack of materiality” and 3 were still in the process of being aborted until July of this year.

In a note to the vehicle, the organization said it would not comment on the matter.

Read the full statement from the Ministry of Human Rights:

“The Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship (MDHC) will not comment on a matter whose formulation is based on false assumptions, without any basis in reality, or in any record produced by the Ministry’s control bodies. The matter lies in trying to induce that there is a systematic environment of harassment.

“In addition, the matter is considered irresponsible, since moral harassment is a crime defined in the Penal Code. And, therefore, it requires material evidence and serious investigation for its configuration, and not just testimonies from people who were dismissed for not being suitable for the job or for committing serious offenses.

“It is important to highlight that the ministry develops several actions to prevent and address harassment and discrimination. It is worth noting that the MDHC was the first ministry of the current Federal Government administration to launch the Integrity Plan, back in April 2023. In June 2024, the new edition of the Plan was launched, to be in force in the 2024/25 Biennium.”