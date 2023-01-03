After the victory at the polls and with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) having taken office and defined its ministries, the PT is now beginning to discuss who will occupy the party’s spaces of influence. The adjustments should be made in the coming weeks and depend on an arrangement between the different internal currents of the acronym.

the deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) will no longer be leader of the Chamber’s acronym. He belongs to the majority current, Lula’s CNB (Building a New Brazil). The bench discusses whether the post will remain with the CNB in ​​the 1st year of the legislature or whether it will go to the minority currents, known as “PT left”. The 2 groups take turns in the main positions.

SCENARIO WITH LEADER’S CNB

Most likely it will stick with CNB, while “left” will have a position on the Board of Directors of the House.

In this case, the most quoted name for the post is that of Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR) to be leader in the 1st year. In the 2nd, it is Odair Cunha (PT-MG).

SCENARIO WITH “LEFT” OF LEADER

If the position of leader goes to the minority group, the following are quoted: Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) and Helder Salomão (PT-ES).

There is the idea of ​​closing an agreement for the entire legislature, in which Rogerio Correia (PT-MG) or Peter Uczai (PT-SC) would take over in the 2nd passage from the left for office in the legislature. It is difficult, however, to have a hit that lasts so long.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE CHAMBER

The position that the PT will have on the Board of Directors of the Chamber is also being negotiated.

As the CNB should retain the 1st and 2nd years of leadership in the Casa Baixa, the minority group should nominate someone for the Bureau. Possible names are Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP), Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) and Marcon (PT-RS), the latter with lower chances.

The job is not known. This depends on a negotiation that will be completed in the election for mayor. The PT supports the favorite and current president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), which will lead the conversations about the positions in the Bureau.

GENERAL SECRETARIAT OF PT

Lindbergh and Helder Salomão are also quoted to assume the PT’s general secretary. Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP), which belongs to the group of minority currents, will leave office for having become Minister of Agrarian Development.

Helder is the most likely name. Lindbergh has told allies he doesn’t want the post because he’s the party chair’s boyfriend. Gleisi Hoffmann. She does not want their relationship to become an issue at the PT summit.

VICE PRESIDENCY OF THE PT

The Minister of the General Secretariat, Márcio Macedo, from the CNB, will leave the vice-presidency of the PT. the senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) is mentioned as a possible replacement. The conversation, however, is still incipient.