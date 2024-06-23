Federal Police did not allow passengers from Malaysia to enter due to suspicion of association with a terrorist group

The deputy John Daniel (PT-SE) sent this Saturday (June 22, 2024) a letter to the ministries of Justice it’s from Foreign Affairs requesting information on the reason for the detention of Palestinian Muslim MA Abuumar Rajaa and his family by Federal Police (Federal Police) at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos (SP).

In the letter, Daniel says that Muslim was prevented from entering Brazil due to suspected association with a terrorist group. He is accompanied by his son, wife and mother-in-law. Read the full letter sent to the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs here It is hererespectively (PDF – 137 kB).

According to the document, Muslim arrived in Brazil on a flight from Malaysia, where he lives with his family. The deputy stated that there is a possibility that Muslim could be extradited back to the Asian country, while his wife remains in Brazil, a situation that Daniel claims is “an affront to human rights”.

“It is worth mentioning that Mr Muslim’s family, made up of his mother-in-law, his son and his wife, is from Malaysia. Muslim himself resides in that country and has ties to an institution, with no prior information relating to any terrorist act.”wrote Daniel.

O Power360 He contacted the PF and Conare (National Committee for Refugees) to seek information about the situation of Muslim and his family, but received no response until the publication of this report.