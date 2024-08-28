State deputy Rosa Amorim (PT-PE), also known as “Rosa do MST” in Pernambuco, called Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro “president” on a trip she made to the neighboring country last weekend, and said she brought him the “affection” of the Brazilian people.

The compliment to the reelected president in an electoral process suspected of fraud – and not yet recognized by the Brazilian government – ​​was made during her participation with Maduro in the XI Extraordinary Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (Alba-TCP), which has among its members dictatorial nations, such as Venezuela itself, Nicaragua and Cuba.

“President, it is a pleasure to meet you, I bring the affection of Brazilians,” he said in a video posted on a social network (see in full). Rosa Amorim is a member of parliament from the state that is home to the Abreu e Lima Refinery, which had Venezuela as a partner and was the pivot of Operation Lava Jato.

In the same post, Rosa says that Maduro has been leading a “revolutionary process based on sovereignty and popular participation” in Venezuela since the death of Hugo Chávez in 2013, ignoring the intense political repression that the regime has been imposing on the opposition since the July 28 election.

“Despite the incessant attacks from the US, the bourgeois media and international capital aimed at exploiting Venezuelan oil, Maduro and the people are resisting and building a unique political experience, based on a new project for society. Long live Maduro and long live the Bolivarian revolution,” the deputy added.

Rosa Amorim’s gesture follows the same position as the PT, which recognized Maduro’s victory shortly after the result was announced by the country’s National Electoral Council (CNE), but is contrary to the position of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) himself, who has demanded the public and disaggregated disclosure of the voting records.

In the video, Rosa Amorim asks Maduro if he has been to Pernambuco, to which he responds that it is “very beautiful” for the state and for Brazil. The gesture occurred even after her government provoked Ambassador Celso Amorim, Lula’s advisor on international affairs, to accept the confirmation of the dictator’s victory by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) without releasing the voting documents.

Pernambuco deputy criticizes Rosa

Rosa’s gesture towards the dictator, however, was not well received by her peers in the Legislative Assembly of Pernambuco. During the plenary session this Tuesday (27), deputy Renato Antunes (PL) criticized the parliamentarian’s trip taking advantage of a cultural leave between August 23 and 26.

“Affection from what Brazilian? Maybe from half a dozen, from the gang that is with her invading land in Pernambuco. Because I am sure that what she said does not represent the feelings of Brazil. We cannot accept an authoritarian government and think that this is normal. We cannot accept a government that kills its opponents,” Antunes said.

Even though she is part of the opposition to the federal government, Antunes pointed out that Rosa’s speech does not even represent the Brazilian left, which, for him, would be more balanced and with divergent, but not senseless, positions. The deputy is currently traveling through Venezuela and did not respond to the criticism.

Venezuela was a partner in a refinery at the heart of Lava Jato

Rosa Amorim’s question to Maduro whether he knows the state of Pernambuco ignored the fact that it is there that the Abreu e Lima Refinery is located, which had Venezuela as a partner and which was the pivot of Operation Lava Jato.

The deputy, however, did not touch on the subject that is of interest to her own state.

Abreu e Lima had an initial cost of US$2 billion, but the value more than doubled soon after construction began in 2007, rising to US$4.05 billion. The partial start of operations in 2014 was even more expensive for the public coffers: the final cost reached US$18.5 billion, with only 64% of capacity.

In 2014, Operation Lava Jato began to uncover a series of irregularities in Petrobras contracts, which led to the creation of a new CPI in Congress. The former Director of Supply, Paulo Roberto Costa, was arrested in the second phase of the operation, in March.

Under his command were the works of Abreu e Lima. But the Pernambuco unit was investigated more deeply in the 20th phase of Lava Jato, in November 2015, under suspicion of corruption and embezzlement.

The refinery was included in Petrobras’ divestment program, but the sale did not take place and Lula decided this year to put more money into finishing the remaining works, around R$6 to R$8 billion.