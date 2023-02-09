Reginaldo Lopes says that interest rates are “exaggerated”; Zeca Dirceu considers Campos Neto’s trip to the Chamber to be “positive”

PT congressmen endorsed this Wednesday (8.Feb.2023) the latest criticisms made by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) related to the independence of the Central Bank and also to the interest rates established by the monetary authority.

the deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) stated that interest rates in Brazil are “exaggerated” is that “there is no situation that justifies”. The congressman from Minas said there was a “consensus that there is a mistake” understanding of economic policy in the world.

“There is no separation between monetary and fiscal policy. In view of inflation in Brazil with other countries, we have much lower inflation, but we have an interest rate that is very out of the norm, outside the standard deviation”he declared to journalists after a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

Lopes said that the monetary authority has always had autonomy. However, he maintained that “autonomy is very different from independence”.

“I believe that it is not healthy for the economy when you have a mandate as president of the BC that does not reconcile with the mandate of the president of the Republic. That’s a concept. That’s the debate”he said.

On February 1, the Central Bank unanimously decided to maintain the Selic rate, the economy’s basic interest rate, at 13.75% per annum. The measure was criticized by President Lula, who classified the increase in interest rates as “shame”.

President Lula has already classified as “nonsense” the thesis that an independent Central Bank can “do more” than when there were no mandates defined and approved by the Senate for the command of the autarchy.

Read below other times in which Lula criticized the basic rate, the BC and Campos Neto:

the deputy Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR) stated that he considers “positive” the idea of ​​BC president Roberto Campos Neto going to the National Congress to provide clarification on the monetary policy adopted during his administration.

“Any authority in the country cannot be offended and we cannot be scared by the fact that she has to go to Congress to provide clarification. This is natural and part of the democratic game.”he spoke.

On Tuesday (7.Feb), federal deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) said it filed a request for Campos Neto to explain the definitions of monetary policy in the Chamber of Deputies.