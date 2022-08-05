Gleisi Hoffmann says that the Executive’s decision is to support pessebists, maintaining Ceciliano’s candidacy for the Senate

The PT National Executive Committee decided this Friday (5.Aug.2022) to maintain support for the deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) in the dispute for the government of Rio de Janeiro. The party will also maintain the seat in the Senate of André Cecilianostate deputy and president of the Legislative Assembly.

The PT postponed the decision on the dispute for space on the podium to the last possible day. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in Rio. The imbroglio took place because the deputy Alessandro Molon, president of the PSB in Rio de Janeiro, is a pre-candidate for senator. The PT wanted to launch Ceciliano without competition from an affiliate of the allied party.

The decision to maintain the alliance with Freixo was announced by the PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann.

“The PT National Executive Committee confirms its support for Marcelo Freixo (PSB) for governor and André Ceciliano (PT) for senator in Rio de Janeiro. With Lula and Alckmin, we are going to rebuild our Brazil together”, published Gleisi on Twitter.

On Thursday (Aug 4), Gleisi and the coordinator of Lula’s political articulation, José Guimarãespublished a note reaffirming the “willingness to build a big platform in the State of Rio de Janeiro, with Marcelo Freixo governor and André Ceciliano senator, giving unity and power to our political field”.

The maintenance of the alliance between PT and Freixo is important for national policy to maintain a platform for Lula. Rio de Janeiro is the 3rd state with the most voters in Brazil. The local electorate has 12.8 million people.

Furthermore, it is the political birthplace of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lula’s main opponent in the dispute for the Planalto Palace.