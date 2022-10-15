





Members of the PT in Rio de Janeiro reported an incident at the 35th Police Station, in Campo Grande, in the West Zone, of a gunshot attack against the local campaign committee of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) .

The house, which is in the sub-neighborhood of Cosmos, has red walls and is characterized for the campaign, was shot twice. The bullets hit the aluminum entrance gate and an interior wall. There were no casualties. The attack took place in the early hours of Sunday, the 9th.

The two projectiles found by PT members and images from the security camera, which would have recorded at least one of the shots, were handed over to civil police officers, who analyze the material.

The Civil Police confirmed the case to the Estadão/BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system, and reported that “procedures are in progress to determine the authorship and motivation of the shootings”.

The vice president of the municipal PT, Catarina Matos, a witness in the incident report, says that the filmed shooting took place at 00:31 on Sunday, October 9. The brand, however, was only noticed five days later, on the morning of Thursday, the 13th, when a member arrived for campaign activities. In the images, the alleged shooter is a man on a motorcycle. The camera would not have registered the second shot. According to Catarina, party members are looking for camera footage in the surroundings.

In the first round, in the four electoral zones of Campo Grande, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had between 56% and 58% of the valid votes, while Lula had between 33% and 35%. According to Catarina, there are occasional hostilities, which never exceed verbal abuse, and the local PT group has been campaigning normally in the region.

The PT president in Rio de Janeiro, João Freitas, issued a note on the case, in which he defines the escalation of violence in Brazil during the elections as “unacceptable”.

“Situations like this are being stimulated daily by the hate speech and policy fueled by the President of the Republic and his allies, who preach confrontation, conflict, hatred, weapons, contempt for democracy and the attack on political opponents”, says Freitas in the document. He demands action from the Police and the Judiciary.

The PT in Rio called for an act against political violence near the site, in Campo Grande, for this Sunday, at 11:00 am.







