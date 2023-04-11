Profile of the acronym on Twitter shared images in which he praises the PT administration and recalled “Ministry of Dating”

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) completed 100 days this Monday (10.Apr.2023). On Twitter, the profile of the PT (Workers’ Party) shared several memes to commemorate the date and used the hashtag #OBrasilVoltouslogan adopted by the PT administration for the commemoration.

“100 days that the Brazilian people are happier, that the atmosphere in the streets is lighter and hope rises together with each one of us”said the party profile.

One of the humorous montages recalled the “Ministry of Dating” joke made by Lula earlier this year.

See other memes shared by the party: