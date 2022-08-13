Ex-judge is target of other actions; Moro says there is bad faith in the requests and that his documents comply with the law

Luiz do PT, candidate for state deputy in Paraná, entered on Thursday (11.Aug.2022) with a request to challenge Sergio Moro’s candidacy for the Senate by the State. According to him, the ex-federal judge and ex-minister violates an article in the Elections Law that determines the need for a candidate to have an electoral domicile established in the place where he will run for 6 months before the election.

Moro declared to the Electoral Court his electoral domicile in Curitiba (PR) on November 15, 2011. He requested a transfer to São Paulo on March 30, 2022. The minimum period of 6 months ended on May 4.

The request was granted by the Electoral Justice, but questioned by the PT. In early June, the TRE (Regional Electoral Court) decided that Moro could not run for São Paulo.

For Luiz do PT, Moro “has an electoral domicile in the constituency of the election –State of Paraná– for a period of less than 6 months, since in the period that begins on the date of his request for transfer of electoral domicile to São Paulo until the final decision that canceled the the aforementioned transfer, the defendant had an electoral domicile in that city”. Here’s the intact of the petition (647 KB).

“Thus, not having an electoral domicile in the constituency of the election for a minimum period of 6 months, the defendant does not meet one of the eligibility conditions provided for in the constitutional text, so that his application for registration must be rejected.”

Moro is the target of other requests to challenge his candidacy for the same reason. The former minister sent extrajudicial notices to the parties that filed the lawsuits. One of them, to the PDT.

In the document (intact – 5 MB), Moro’s defense argues that the ex-minister’s certificates are in compliance. According to the lawyers, there is no legal loophole for the validity of the candidacy to be questioned.

For the defense, the attempt to challenge the candidacy is carried out in bad faith, which constitutes a crime with a penalty of 2 months to 2 years in prison and a fine.

In response (intact – 2 MB), Eneida Desiree Salgado, candidate for the Senate for the PDT of Paraná, said that Moro does not fulfill the requirement of having an electoral domicile in the place for which he will run in the 6 months prior to the election.

“Despite the discharge certificate of Mr. Sérgio Fernando Moro reveals that his electoral domicile remains in the Municipality of Curitiba, since November 15 (fifteen) of 2011, the abyss comprised in the temporal elastomer narrated in previous lines, consistent with the ruse attempt to circumvent electoral rules, as well as circumventing this Specialized Justice, specifically because it tried to structure a ‘state of affairs’ to justify the transfer of electoral domicile to the State of São Paulo”says the document.

According to the candidate, “the farce was easily perceived by the Honorable Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo”.