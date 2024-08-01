Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/31/2024 – 22:07

The Workers’ Party (PT) published this Wednesday, the 31st, on the social network X, an image saying that the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, is suffocating Brazil and maintaining the second highest interest rate on the planet. The post was made shortly after the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank decided to maintain the Selic rate at 10.50% per year in a unanimous decision.

“Bolsonaro’s Central Bank maintains an abusive interest rate of 10.5% per year, the second highest in the world. While unemployment falls, with the lowest rate in 10 years, Campos Neto continues to sabotage Brazil and our economy,” says the PT in the publication.

In a note on its website, the party also states that, after the Copom decision, the country will continue to be “subject to the reins of monetary austerity”. According to the party, the organization’s justification for keeping the Selic rate at 10.50% ignores the fact that inflation and public finances remain under control in Brazil. “Although expected by the market, the freezing of the Selic rate prevents the expansion of economic activity and penalizes workers in favor of financial rentism”, it emphasizes.