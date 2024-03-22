Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/22/2024 – 21:43

The Workers' Party (PT) called on supporters of the party to participate in street protests that will call for the arrest of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and remember 60 years of the military dictatorship this Saturday, 23. The demonstrations will not be attended of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and his ministers, fearful that their presence in a demonstration of this nature would worsen the relationship between the Palácio do Planalto and the Armed Forces.

The demonstrations should take place in 19 cities, 16 of which are Brazilian capitals and two cities in Europe – Lisbon, in Portugal, and Barcelona, ​​in Spain. As shown by the Estadão last month, the main meeting point for protesters will be Salvador (BA), where the president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), will be accompanied by the governor of Bahia, Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT), and the leader of the government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA).

According to party leaders from the government base interviewed by the Estadãothe absence of the president and ministers at the demonstrations takes into account the stance adopted by Lula of not taking a position on the 60 years of the military dictatorship, which began in 1964 and ended in 1985. The period was marked by the disappearance of political opponents and ended with the military amnestied.

Last month, Lula stated that he does not want to “remember the past” and that he is more worried about the 8th of January than the 1964 coup. In a meeting with assistants earlier this month, the PT member also prohibited the bosses from of the portfolios to take a public stance on the coup. According to Lula, the decision seeks to prevent the date from convulsing the country's political environment.

Planalto also fears that the presence of the government leadership signals a response to the act called by Bolsonaro on Avenida Paulista, on February 25th. The former president gathered hundreds of thousands of supporters and minimized the evidence obtained by the PF in the investigation investigating the attempted coup d'état after the 2022 elections, in addition to asking for amnesty for those arrested for the attack on the Três Podere buildings.

The federal government is facing a drop in approval ratings, attested by the country's main research institutes. According to party leaders, the current scenario could mean that a call by the president for demonstrations does not have as much of an effect on mobilization, which would weaken him in discussions about his popularity compared to Bolsonaro.

In an official note, published on the PT website and sent to state and municipal directories of the acronym, the party invited members and supporters to take to the streets to defend the “defense of democracy” and the demand for “punishment of those who attacked the Democratic State of Law”, without mentioning Bolsonaro’s name.

In the official call, the leader of the PT in the Chamber, deputy Odair Cunha (MG), stated that this Saturday's acts will unite “social movements and workers from the countryside and the city” to call for the arrest of those involved in the attempted coup d'état. “We will react and demand the punishment of those who attacked the Democratic Rule of Law”, said the parliamentarian.

The demonstrations are organized by the left-wing movements Frente Povo Sem Medo (FPSM) and Frente Brasil Popular, which bring together left-wing entities and are linked to the PT and other Lula-based parties such as PSOL and PCdoB.

To the Estadão, leaders of social movements who will participate in the events criticized the government's decision not to participate in the event. According to representatives of the entities, Lula's absence could harm the mobilization of supporters.

“It is undeniable that Lula’s presence in any act increases the mobilization capacity, but, in our assessment, the call for tomorrow’s acts (Saturday) has already shown strength,” said Rud Rafael, general coordinator of the Unemployed Workers Movement. Ceiling (MTST).

SEE THE LOCATIONS OF THE LEFT'S ACTS AGAINST BOLSONARO

– Barcelona (Spain) – Calle Rocafort, 242 – 2pm (local time)

– Belém (PA) – Escadinha do Cais – 9am

– Belo Horizone (MG) – Afonso Arinos Square – 9am

– Boa Vista (RR) – Germano Sampaio Square – 5pm

– Brasília (DF) – Praça Zumbi dos Palmares – 4pm

– Campo Grande (MS) – Praça do Rádio – 9am

– Curitiba (PR) – Praça Santos Andrade to Praça Boca Maldita – 9am

– Fortaleza (CE) – Praça do Ferreira – 8:30 am

– João Pessoa (PB) – Praça da Lagoa – 3pm

– Lisbon (Portugal) – Praça Luís de Camões – 10:30 am (local time)

– Maceió (AL) – Calçadão do Comércio – 9am

– Osasco – Osasco Plaza Shopping – 1pm

– São Paulo – Largo do São Francisco – 3pm

– Porto Alegre (RS) – Largo Glênio Peres – 3pm

– Porto Velho (RO) – Praça Marechal Rondon – 5:30 pm

– Salvador (BA) – Largo do Pelourinho – 3pm

– Recife (PE) – Praça do Derby – 10am

– São Luís (MA) – Solar Maria Firmina – 9:30 am

– Vitória (ES) – Red Square – 9am