Former governor Camilo Santana (PT) announced state deputy Elmano de Freitas as the name of the party for the contest for the government of Ceará. The decision formalizes the end of the connection between PT and PDT in the state.

Camilo wanted governor Izolda Cela (PDT) to be the name chosen by the PDT for the dispute, while presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) gave preference to former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Cláudio, who won the state directory vote by 55 votes. the 29th and had the candidacy approved on Sunday.

Elmano appeared alongside the former governor and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “Together for an increasingly stronger Ceará. With a lot of work, respect and partnership. Against hate, intolerance and lies. Thank you for all the support, my brothers and sisters from Ceará! We remain united, hand in hand, with Elmano governor, Camilo senator and Lula president”, wrote Camilo on Twitter.

PT leader in the Legislative Assembly of Ceará, Elmano was a candidate for mayors of Fortaleza, in 2012, and of Caucaia, in 2020. He lost in both attempts. Now separated, PT and PDT will compete with other parties to form an alliance – one of the main parties is the PSB.

So far, federal deputy Captain Wagner (União Brasil), a candidate who has the support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and sealed an agreement with the PL this weekend, leads in the polls of voting intentions in Ceará.