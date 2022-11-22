Nominees remain outside the Senate agenda; agreement goes through the chancellor, Rodrigo Pacheco and Lula’s interlocutors

An agreement to temporarily keep vacant some positions considered strategic by the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), barred the names indicated by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to take over the Brazilian embassies in Italy and Argentina.

O Power360 found out that the seam was passed by Chancellor Carlos França, by the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), by interlocutors of Lula and by the president of the CRE (Committee on Foreign Affairs), Hope Amin (PP-SC).

The explanation for the agreement is that there are less than 2 months left until the inauguration of the president-elect, and it would not make sense to approve Bolsonaro’s nominees for strategic diplomatic missions at the risk of being replaced shortly afterwards.

On July 11, Bolsonaro appointed the current Brazilian ambassador to Italy, Helio Vitor Ramos Filho, to head the diplomatic mission in Argentina. On August 15, he proposed that Fernando Simas Magalhães took office in Rome.

This Tuesday (Nov.22.2022), the Senate’s CRE analyzed 7 nominations for embassies and international organizations. On the 4th (Nov. 23), he will do 6 more sabbaticals. Ramos Filho and Magalhães were left out of the agenda.

PT senators say that ambassadors and directors of regulatory agencies –these with a 2-year term– are strategic positions for the government. They want Lula to indicate names he trusts.

Here are the nominations approved in this 3rd by the CRE of the Senate, all by 16 votes in favor and none against: