In 2017, 20th Century Fox presented its film the great showmana musical masterfully starring performers of the caliber of Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and, in the lead role, Hugh Jackman, as PT Barnum.

On the tape, of course, A reduced and abundantly sweetened version is presentedconducive for the 21st century, of what Barnum’s real life was, which took place in the 19th century. After the perfectly performed songs, the impeccable choreographies and a very, very powerful message of social communion, the film leaves some clear lines to the viewer: Barnum was a beautiful person, creative and family-oriented, and he was the creator of the circus as we know it.

But Reality, as often happens, is a little more complex. Especially if we consider that, as we said a few lines above, Barnum was born (and died) two centuries ago.

Phineas Taylor Barnum Wikipedia





Phineas Taylor Barnum was born in 1810. In the film we are told that his father, Philo, was a tailor, which is true, he was a tailor and innkeeper, and Phineas was the son of his second wife, Irene Taylor. What they don’t tell is that His maternal grandfather, Phineas Taylor, was a legislator, landowner, justice of the peace, and a lottery scammer.. The latter would have a great influence later on Barnum’s life.

In the film they also suggest that he worked on the railroad and later in a shipping office; He married Charity, his childhood love, and the story begins when he loses his job and buys a building in Manhattan, a museum that he later transforms into a circus that he calls Barnum’s Circus and with which he is very successful, until who soon retired to “watch his daughters grow up” and live fully dedicated to his family.

Of Barnum, in real life, it is widely known that I hated physical work and that he had no problem recognizing it; He openly said that “his only purpose in life was to have full pockets.” Although also, in total consonance with his personality, he said:

“I am a showman by vocation and money will not make me anything better.”

One of his first jobs was as a merchant, and there he began to haggle and practice the “art of deception” that he had learned from his grandfather and that, later, would make him famous and how he would be remembered: an artist of deception. Before he was twenty he had dabbled in politics, founded a newspaper and married Charity..

He started in the entertainment world when he was twenty-five years old (1835), and he did it in a way that would be unthinkable today: He bought and exhibited a slave named Joice Hethblind and almost completely paralyzed, whom he presented as a 161-year-old woman who had been President George Washington’s nanny. Heth died a year later, in 1836, when he was actually about eighty years old. The incredible thing is that, after Heth’s death, Barnum hired a surgeon to perform an autopsy on the body in front of 1,500 spectators.to whom he charged 50 cents a head to attend the “show.”

Press advertisement to see Joice Heth, “the nanny of General George Washington, the father of the nation” Wikipedia

He then joined the Aaron Turner Traveling Circus, a traveling theater that toured several states and whose star was an African-American singer who turned out to be an escaped slave. When this caused them problems and, in order not to have to return the money for the tickets, Barnum painted himself black and replaced the singer. We can say, then, that at least Barnum did know how to sing.

Was in 1841, at the age of thirty-one, when Barnum bought the Manhattan building (Their daughters, Caroline Cordelia and Helen Maria, were eight and one years old respectively, younger than what is seen in the film, and Phineas and Charity would later have two more daughters).

That building was Scudder’s American Museum and, logically, he changed the name to his own, but It was never called Barnum’s Circus: it was always Barnum’s American Museum.

Barnum’s American Museum in Manhattan. 1842 Wikipedia

It opened its doors on January 1, 1842 and, although in the film they show that he replaced the museum with his circus show, in reality what he did was combine everything: In the five floors of the building there coexisted a museum, theater, conference room, wax museum, zoo and show of rarities or “phenomena”, the famous freakshow. All of this existed before, but Barnum was the first to combine it all under one roof.

Flea circus, shooting gallery, trained bears, live exotic birds, singing natives, magicians, ventriloquists, dioramas, scientific instruments, stuffed animals, and even cute baby contests: it seemed like everything could fit into Barnum’s Museum.

The same year of its opening it would present his first big hoax: the Fiji mermaid (which he had rented from the owner of a museum in Boston), which basically consisted of a stuffed monkey that had been given a fish tail and which later established a whole fashion in this type of spectacle.

What is considered Barnum’s original Fiji mermaid, currently preserved at Harvard University Wikipedia

He did have in his show some of the artists that we see in the film, although in reality there were many more than those shown to us in fiction. Among them were General Tom Thumb, a sort of dwarf Napoleon, very, very famous at the time and who performed several times before the Queen of England; the giantess Anna Haining Swan or Josephine Clofullia, one of the most famous bearded women of the 19th century.

From left to right, Tom Thumb. Anna Haining Swan (Bates) and Josephine Clofullia Wikipedia

The museum, which remained open for more than twenty years, was a phenomenon in itself: In its best period it was open fifteen hours a day and had 15,000 visitors a day (At 25 cents the entrance, we are talking about almost 4,000 dollars a day in the 19th century). A dollar from 1840 is about 36 current dollars, so, at the exchange rate, it would be equivalent, today, to making $135,000 in cash per day.

In 1850, when Barnum financed the tour of Jenny Lind, “the Swedish Nightingale,” the singer was paid $1,000 a day for the 150 nights of the tour.

Lithograph “PT Barnum Introducing Miss Jenny Lind” in Boston Archive

We inevitably come to the part of the fire:

In the film we see that the building suffers a fire, in real life it suffered two: from the first (1864) it recovered, the second, a year later, completely destroyed it (it was one of the worst fires in the history of New York). In the film Jackman asks: “What about the animals?” and Efron responds: “We’ve released them all.” In real life, most of the animals died in the fire, including two belugas that were boiled in their tanks..

After trying again in another location that was also destroyed in a fire, Barnum was dedicated exclusively to politics for a time, being elected as a Republican representative in Connecticut in 1865. In the debate over the ratification of the thirteenth amendment to the Constitution of the United States, USA (which referred to the abolition of slavery and African American suffrage), Barnum said:

A human soul, which God has created and for which Christ died, is not to be taken as a game. This may be housed in the body of a Chinese, a Turk, an Arab or a Hottentot, but it is still an immortal spirit.

He held the position until 1869, and only a year later he returned to the show but, this time, in un new format that was triumphing: the traveling circus. In 1870, at the age of sixty, he opened Barnum’s Grand Traveling Museum.where under a tent with capacity for five thousand spectators he brought together a circus, a zoo and freakshow.

Barnum’s traveling circus toured the United States and Europe, traveling in his own train of more than eighty cars and, due to its immeasurable success, it was called (I’m sure it will sound familiar to you) “The greatest show on earth” (The greatest show on earth).

In 1873, Charity died and, after a year of mourning, Barnum married Nancy Fish, a woman forty years his junior.

In 1881 he would team up with one of his, until then, greatest rivals: James Bailey, and together they created the Barnum & Bailey Circus, whose biggest attraction was Jumbo, an African elephant that they bought from the London Zoo and who would later be the inspiration for the very famous Dumbo from Disney.

Poster for Barnum’s show with Jumbo Wikipedia

Barnum died in 1891 and Bailey, his partner, in 1906. The circus then became the property of the Ringling brothers and was called Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. It kept that name for the rest of its history. Barnum’s Circus continued to be the largest circus in the world until its closure in May 2017. It reopened in September 2023, honoring one of its founder’s most famous quotes:

“The noblest art is to make others happy.”