The party’s bench in the Upper House resists the name of the senator from União Brasil and awaits a greater definition of candidates to decide on endorsement

A PT bench in the Senate has avoided taking a position in the race for the Presidency of the House next year. The PT members are waiting for a greater definition of the names and avoid supporting the senator right away David Alcolumbre (União-AP), considered the favorite in the race.

The party, which has 9 of the 81 senators, considers that Alcolumbre is not the priority name and could pose difficulties to the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in House votes.

One option for the PT would be to support Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), who is interested but has not publicly entered the race. The issue is that Otto is from the same state as the favorite to lead the Chamber, Elmar Birth (Brazil-BA Union). PT members believe that this would be too much power for just one State.

The PT is not the only party awaiting the chessboard: some members of the ruralist bench, such as Teresa Cristina (PP-MS), also await greater definition to reveal their support.

The senators Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) and Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MS) confirmed to Poder360 who continue with the idea of ​​running. Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) is also watching the game and could be another name. He competed with Alcolumbre in 2019 and withdrew his name during the vote, after losing in one round.

Alcolumbre remains the strongest name: he has the support of the current president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and names like the president of the PP, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI). It could gain the endorsement of Carlos Lupi’s PDT as early as August.

It also has the support of campaign workers such as Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO), who claims he will pull 10 votes for Alcolumbre – which he does not reveal.

The election will be held during the first session of the Senate in February 2025. The elected person will serve two years in the seat.