Senator claims that Lula’s party is “contrary”; PT president criticized the existence of the Electoral Court

Former Lava Jato judge and current senator, Sergio Moro (União-PR) criticized on Thursday (September 21, 2023) the speech of the PT president, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann, on Electoral Justice. The congressman stated that the PT, when contradicted, attacks “with lies his adversaries and popular sovereignty”. On Wednesday (September 20), during a discussion about the Amnesty PEC, which forgives party irregularities, Gleisi said that “there cannot be an Electoral Court”. The statement was the target of several criticisms. The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, stated that it was a speech “false”.