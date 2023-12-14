Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 14/12/2023 – 21:21

A Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) was filed by the São Paulo PT in the São Paulo Court to question the validity of the law that authorizes the privatization of the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp). The party argues in the request that Law 17,853 violates articles of the 1989 State Constitution, in addition to violations of the legislative process.

ADI requests that an injunction be granted to suspend the effectiveness of the law until the final judgment of the action is made. One of the points questioned is in article 216, which says that “the State will ensure conditions for the correct operation, necessary expansion and efficient administration of basic sanitation services provided by a concessionaire under its shareholding control”.

“The article states that the service must be provided by a public company”, argues São Paulo deputy Maurici (PT). His consultancy helped in formulating the action. For the deputy, the state government should have forwarded a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) on the topic.

According to the State Constitution, the ADI can be proposed by the governor, the Board of the Legislative Assembly, the mayor, the Board of the City Council, the Attorney General of Justice, the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) state section, entities class and political parties with representation in the Assembly.

The action also questions aspects related to the legislative process. “[O texto] it didn't go through the Environment Commission, it didn't go through the Metropolitan and Municipal Affairs Commission. It only passed the Constitution and Justice and Finance and Budget Committee”, points out Maurici.

The deputy also adds that the law was approved in a session interrupted by police action against protesters using tear gas. According to him, elderly and pregnant deputies were prevented from participating in the vote.

Contacted by Agência Brasil, Alesp's Board of Directors said, through the press office, that it was not notified of the action. Sabesp reported that the privatization process is led by the state government. A position was also requested from the São Paulo government, but there was no response until publication.