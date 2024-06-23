Party claims that the political consequences of the measure “put the democratic order at risk”

O PT (Workers’ Party) asked that the STF (Supreme Federal Court) declare the law of the governor of São Paulo unconstitutional, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), which authorizes the creation of civic-military schools in the State. The ADI (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality) was filed on Thursday (June 20, 2024). Read the complete (PDF – 733 kB).

The ADI is addressed to the President of the Court, Roberto Barroso. Here are the reasons cited by the party for requesting the veto:

conflict with the democratic management of education;

violation of constitutional and legal principles;

unconstitutionality and legal problems;

inequality in remuneration and misuse of purpose;

negative impact on student freedom and development;

high costs;

questionable efficiency.

The project to create civic-military schools in the State was sent by the Executive and approved by the Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo) in May 2024. The text has already been sanctioned. The proposal is for “shared management” of teaching units between military corporations and state or municipal education departments.

According to the state government, there are plans to establish 100 civic-military schools in 2025 – which represents 2% of the total units in the state education network.

The objective of adopting the model is, according to the project, “the increase in the quality of education measured by Ideb (Basic Education Development Index)”. There is also the forecast of “insertion of civic and citizenship activities” in the curriculum and extracurricular activities conducted by the Public Security Secretariat.

PSOL ALSO QUESTIONS

The request is added to that of the Psol (Partido Socialismo e Liberdade), which also questioned the STF about the creation of the teaching model.

The acronym stated that the project could cause the usurpation of federal competence in determining the country’s education guidelines, incompatibility with the principle of democratic management and the principle of school planning, the diversion of the role of military police officers who will manage the units, alleged violation of the rights of children and adolescents and the principle of valuing education professionals.

On Friday (June 21, 2024), Tarcísio argued that civic-military schools aim to “the promotion of human rights and civility, respect for freedom and appreciation of tolerance as a guarantee of the exercise of citizenship and the commitment to overcoming educational inequalities”.