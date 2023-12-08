Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/12/2023 – 20:39

This Friday, the 8th, the PT approved the basic text of a political resolution criticizing the Centrão, a group of parties that formed an alliance with the Lula government, and attacks on the zero deficit target for 2024, called “fiscal austericide” . The preliminary version of the document was anticipated by the Estadão.

The resolution that passed the scrutiny of the National Directory was produced by the group Construindo um Novo Brasil (CNB), a trend led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and will receive amendments in the coming days. In this way, the offensive towards the Centrão and the economic policy led by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, can still be mitigated.

“The conservative and physiological forces of the so-called Centrão, strengthened by the absurd rule of the imposing budget in a presidential regime, exert disproportionate influence over the Legislative and Executive branches, delaying, embarrassing and even trying to deform the victorious political agenda in the presidential election”, says an excerpt of the approved document.

Despite not explicitly mentioning the fiscal target for 2024, the resolution leaves no doubt about the differences between the PT leadership and Haddad.

“Brazil needs to urgently free itself from the dictatorship of the ‘independent’ BC and fiscal austericide, or we will not be able to respond to the country’s needs”, states the text.

On more than one occasion, the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, had also said that it was a mistake to present a zero deficit target for 2024, at a time of frustrated revenues, because this meant cutting investments and social programs.

During the meeting, the PT leader in the Chamber, deputy Zeca Dirceu (PR), argued that the government depends on the alliance with Centrão to approve several projects being processed in the House, such as tax reform and the Provisional Measure for subsidies. Zeca argued that, in this scenario, it would not be prudent for the PT to attack the group whose exponent is the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (AL).

There was, however, a lot of criticism of parties that supported then-president Jair Bolsonaro, won ministries during the Lula government, but in the 2024 municipal elections they will be campaigning for Bolsonaro candidates.

“The allied base participates in the government, it does not take over the government entirely and, when the election comes, it may be against us. A few days ago, I was astonished: I saw leaders of parties from the base (of Lula) on the platform of Bolsonaro’s candidate. This cannot be done”, protested the government leader in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), at the National Directory meeting.

The deputy was referring to the launch of Alexandre Ramagem’s (PL) candidacy for mayor of Rio. Director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) in the Bolsonaro administration and a friend of the former president’s family, Ramagem counted on members of the PP, União Brasil, MDB and Republicans – parties from Lula’s allied base – on the platform to launch his candidacy.

Behind closed doors, Guimarães also stated that the PT runs the risk of suffering defeats in the next elections if it lets its allies do whatever they want. “Getting on a platform with people who won’t be with us in 2026 is not the way to go,” he warned. “We have to have a broad policy of alliances, but we also need to take care of the PT.”