Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/03/2024 – 12:34

An entity that brings together young leaders from the progressive field, “Rede Futuro” will have its second meeting in Bogotá, capital of Colombia between the 2nd and 4th of February. Under the theme “Generation of Peace”, politicians from the so-called “new left” will debate climate change, energy transition, drug trafficking and the fight against authoritarianism. According to the institution's website, the group's objective is to “strengthen and articulate common agendas and address the challenges of the time”.

The first meeting of the “Rede Futuro” took place between the 7th and 9th of April 2023, in Santiago, capital of Chile, and was attended by federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP) and federal deputies Célia Xakriabá (PSOL -MG) and Ana Pimentel (PT-MG), among other names.

In this year's edition, federal deputy Henrique Vieira (PSOL-RJ) is participating; the president of PSOL, Paula Coradi; the party's international relations secretary, Débora Cavalcante; and the former national head of the party Juliano Medeiros.

“Our objective is to strengthen an agenda of programmatic renewal of the left in South America. The world has changed in recent years and we cannot continue giving the same answers. We need to find ways to think about a future of justice and equality”, explains Juliano Medeiros.

This organization of politicians seeks to be a more current and youthful alternative to the São Paulo Forum, a network created in July 1990 that brings together parties from the progressive camp.

“The Forum is an initiative that had its moment, which brings together left-wing parties and movements that were important in consolidating democracy and combating inequalities, but Rede Futuro is not designed based on other initiatives. We have our own agenda and objectives”, says Medeiros.

São Paulo Forum

The São Paulo Forum arose from a call by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the former president of Cuba Fidel Castro (Communist Party of Cuba) for the “Meeting of Left Parties and Organizations of Latin America” that took place in the state of Sao Paulo. At this meeting, the Declaration of São Paulo was formulated, which records some of the principles and objectives of the organization created there and calls for a new call for the following year, in Mexico.

The São Paulo Forum is not a political entity, like a party. But it brings together several subtitles from Brazil and other Latin American countries. In this way, even if indirectly, the Forum has some political influence.