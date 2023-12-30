Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/30/2023 – 7:04

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) receive monthly payments from their respective parties. Between April and October, Bolsonaro was paid by the PL seven times, totaling R$200,000. In turn, Lula benefited from nine PT transfers, from February to October, totaling R$96 thousand. The salaries paid to the current president and his predecessor are an exception, as no other former head of state has a similar benefit in their titles. When contacted, the PL did not respond, while the PT argued that the appeal is to pay property rent (see below).

The information was collected by Estadão together with the annual accounts of MDB, PL, PSDB, PT and PTB sent this month to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The documents sent to the Electoral Court cover the period from October 2022 to October 2023. During this period, no payments were identified for the benefit of former presidents José Sarney (MDB), Fernando Collor (PRD, former PTB), Fernando Henrique Cardoso ( PSDB), Dilma Rousseff (PT) and Michel Temer (MDB).

Brazilian legislation does not impose on parties the obligation to pay salaries to presidents or former presidents. Therefore, the remunerations received by Lula and Bolsonaro do not derive from their time at Palácio do Planalto, but rather from their functions within their respective parties. Lula and Bolsonaro occupy the positions of honorary presidents of the PT and PL, respectively. In addition to them, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro also plays a role in the party structure as president of PL Mulher.

Between February and October, Bolsonaro and Michelle received a total of R$437,000 for the responsibilities they performed within the PL. The party's financial record classified this transfer as “technical-professional services”. The current salary of each party leader is R$30,483.16. Costs for advisors, lawyers and other expenses, such as travel and food, are not included in this amount. The PL was contacted by the report, but did not return.

In addition to his PL salary, Bolsonaro also receives a pension from the Army, worth around R$12,000 per month. In addition, he enjoys retirement benefits as a former deputy, which corresponds to more than R$30,000 per month. As former President of the Republic, he is also entitled to four civil servants to perform security and personal support functions, two personal advisors, two official vehicles and two drivers.

Transfers to Lula are to pay rent in SP, says PT

The PT, in turn, reported, in a note, that the transfers mentioned in the report refer to the cost of part of the rental of a property that, since 2022, has served as the residence and workplace of the honorary president of the PT, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in São Paulo. “All these transfers were made with resources from the party’s own collection, as declared to the Electoral Court, without using the Party Fund or other sources”, says the text.

The party also clarified that it assumed a portion of the rental cost, considering that the property should provide the needs of security, privacy, space for advisors to work and for political meetings inherent to the activities of its honorary president. “Since last October, the PT has fully assumed the rental contract and the payment of the rental contract, thus ceasing the transfers registered with the Electoral Court.”