PT leaders in the Chamber announce and celebrate decision; opposition and agribusiness caucus claim victory with the measure

The PT (Workers’ Party) and the PL (Liberal Party) are competing for the leading role in the total exemption of meats in the regulation of tax reform. The measure was announced by the deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) this Wednesday (10.Jul.2024) in the plenary of the Chamber. For the measure to come into effect, allies of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) approved an amendment presented by the former president’s party Jair Bolsonaro.

Minutes after the announcement and before the vote closed, the Government leaders in the Chamber, Jose Guimaraes (PT-CE), and PT, Odair Cunha (MG), gave an interview to journalists to celebrate. Then, the president of the FPA (Parliamentary Front of Agribusiness), Pedro Lupion (PP-PR), did the same and indirectly criticized the PT member.

As shown by the Poder360the government’s divergent speech created an impasse in the Chamber. The Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, it was against total exemption. The government supporters, however, were in favor. According to this digital newspaper, the opposing positions of different wings are hindering the negotiations for the vote on PLP (Complementary Bill) 68 of 2024 –approved by 336 in favor and 142 against.

During the voting of the highlights, Lopes said that, “on behalf of all leaders”would collect in the reform report “all proteins: meat, fish, cheese and, of course, salt, because it is also an ingredient in Brazilian cuisine”.

The only amendment to include meat in the 100% exempt basic food basket was presented by the leader of the PL in the Chamber, Altineu Cortes (PL-RJ). Therefore, after the government’s approval, all parties were in favor of changing the text.

“The government knew it was going to lose and because of that it accepted our highlight. Everyone said ‘yes’ because the government knew it was going to lose, just as it lost the tax issue to further harm the arms sector in the country.”said the deputy Corporal Gilberto Silva (PL-PB).

After Lopes’ announcement, Guimarães called an interview with journalists in the Green Room of the Chamber of Deputies and downplayed possible disagreement with the Ministry of Finance.

The leader of the Government in the Lower House did not say what would be used – or removed – to compensate for the exemption of meats. “It is a calculation process that we will see. The matter goes to the Senate. We have time to evaluate it”he declared.

“The most important thing is that, in the dialogue with the leaders of Congress, President Lula expressed his opinion more than once. With these statements, there is a political decision to make meat cheaper.”said Odair Cunha.

Then, at the same location, Lupion addressed the press accompanied by other deputies, including Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), who was the rapporteur of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the tax reform approved in 2023 in the Chamber.

“We applaud the political decision to include meat in the basic food basket. We feel completely satisfied on this point. There is a lot of political talk out there, a lot of people who say they want it but have not taken action to make it happen. We took action and put pressure on people.”he declared.