There are many official photos of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in which a huge wooden sculpture of a crucified Christ shares the spotlight with the president of Brazil and the guest of the moment. Although he governs a secular state, he presides over his office in the Planalto palace in Brasilia, something that is seen as natural in this conservative, religious country. “It has always helped me govern,” the president has said on occasion. Despite this, despite having married a priest three times after being widowed twice, despite having never been divorced, despite having promoted the law on religious freedom… President Lula and, above all, the Workers’ Party, which he leads, suffer the virulent rejection of the majority of evangelicals, instigated in good measure by a persistent strategy of the extreme right. The PT and the president are aware of this weakness and are increasingly concerned because evangelicals are an expanding group. That is why they have set to work. They are trying out new strategies to engage in dialogue with the more than 40 million faithful, who represent one in five of their compatriots.

For decades, the rise of evangelicals was off the radar of the establishmentsty and the Brazilian elites. Churches were springing up on the outskirts of cities and conversions were advancing among the poorest, but little attention was paid to the phenomenon from the centres of power. Everything changed in 2018, when Jair Bolsonaro, a foul-mouthed Catholic with three marriages and two divorces behind him, managed to get people to vote for him en masse.

There are some striking initiatives, such as that of the governor of Ceará, the PT member Elmano de Freitas, who has promised to buy Bibles to distribute in all public schools in the state. And then there are the projects conceived within the leftist party.

Recently, the PT held a virtual meeting with the 2,100 evangelicals who are running in the October municipal elections as candidates for this party, which Lula founded in 1980 together with a group of trade unionists, grassroots Catholic communities and intellectuals (such as the parents of the singer Chico Buarque). There are many more than in any other election. The party has also just launched a booklet with recommendations so that leaders and activists can effectively dialogue with the evangelical electorate. It consists of nine pages with context and simple instructions on what to do — “value the family, value faith,” for example — and what not to do — “do not exaggerate when speaking in the name of God, do not treat all evangelicals as fundamentalists.”

Among the promoters of these changes is the Presbyterian pastor Luis Alberto de Mendonça Sabanay, 58 years old, of the PT. He belongs to the nucleus of interreligious studies created by the party to understand and attract the evangelical electorate. Pastor Sabanay admits that, in recent years, “it has been a challenge for the PT to study and understand the religious phenomenon and its political implications in society.” The issue has been acquiring a magnitude and urgency that cannot be postponed. Because in Brazil, as in other countries, Sabanay points out, “the extreme right has had a successful strategy in manipulating and directing religious sentiment in favor of political and ideological interests.” Therefore, a second objective of these guidelines is “to combat religious lies and manipulations, which have been evident in recent years.”

Bolsonarism, allied with the leaders of the neo-Pentecostal churches that have arrived in Brazil from the United States in recent decades, has succeeded in making the idea that being left-wing is incompatible with being a good Christian permeate the evangelical world.

Polls indicate that evangelicals are one of the groups with the worst opinion of the Lula government. 44% of them consider it bad or very bad compared to 22% who see it as good or very good, according to the poll. Datafolha most recent, from June. Rejection is 13 points above the average and support is 14 points below.

Sociologist Valdinei Ferreira, pastor of the Independent Presbyterian Church and collaborator of the Evangelical Observatory, explains that “Lula’s main bet was on economic results with the C and D classes,” that is, that the improvement of the economy would reduce the animosity among the most humble, many of whom are faithful to Protestant churches. But it has not yielded the expected result so far. The problem for the PT, explains Ferreira, is “the systematic discourse that associates the left and the PT with the enemy, so that even positive gestures [hacia la comunidad] They are interpreted as gestures to deceive, to co-opt.” And he adds: “Even if their lives improve, they attribute it to their own personal battle, to entrepreneurship,” not to public policies.

This specialist considers that the booklet for dialogue with evangelicals is a good initiative, but sees a strategic error: not explicitly addressing issues such as “the values ​​of the PT are compatible with Christianity” or that “Brazil is a plural society where, in addition to the traditional family, other family models or the LGTBI community also have their rights and must be respected.”

Having so many evangelical candidates in the ranks of the PT is something new. “It is an army of candidates who compete vote by vote and speak as evangelicals to the electoral bases,” in the words of the PT pastor. Gone are the days when the PT tried to temporize with the leaders of the Churches, as when President Dilma Rousseff participated in São Paulo in the inauguration of the monumental Temple of Solomon, of the powerful Universal Church.

In the last presidential election, in 2022, Lula tried to resist sending a specific message to evangelicals, a community whose main leaders had a solid political alliance with his rival, Jair Bolsonaro. The PT candidate ended up giving in and published a letter to evangelicals in which he underlined his personal rejection of abortion and unisex bathrooms (one of the far-right’s favorite issues to sow discord). Lula and the PT won the election with a broad coalition, but with Bolsonaro breathing down their necks. He was less than two points behind.

