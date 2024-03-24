The “pro-democracy” event took place in front of the USP Law School, in the city center, and Zé Dirceu was among those present; see photos of Poder360 taken with a drone

The act “pro-democracy” called by the Workers' Party and the left on Saturday (23.mar.2024) in São Paulo, it had an audience of 1,000 to 1,347 people. O Power360 took high-resolution photos, with a drone, and counted one by one those present at the peak time (from 3:57 pm to 3:59 pm) and reached an audience of 1,347.

The mobilization was carried out in Largo do São Francisco, close to the Faculty of Law of USP (University of Sao Paulo). The former PT presidents, José Dirceu and José Genoino, were present.

There were several similar acts in several cities across Brazil and abroad. The support of activists in São Paulo was modest – despite the fact that, in the 2nd round of elections, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) received the majority of votes in the city of São Paulo. At the time, the PT member won Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with 53.54% of the valid votes in the capital of São Paulo.

Leftist demonstrations began to be planned across the country days after the act of February 25th organized by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Avenida Paulista. They were disseminated en masse on the Workers' Party's communication channels, such as Telegram and official website of the acronym. The national president of the party, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR) also made calls on his social networks.



Reproduction/PT (pt.org.br) – 23.mar.2024 Call for the event on the Workers' Party website published on Friday (22nd March)

At the former president's event in Paulista, around 300,000 to 350,000 were present, estimated O Power360. Despite the tone of response to Bolsonaro's supporters, the left-wing event in the capital attracted around 350 times less audience.

The initiative by left-wing parties and organizations was an attempt to react by showing that they can gather large numbers of people on the streets and, thus, respond to the acts of Bolsonaro and his allies.

When contacted by the digital newspaper before the events took place, the organization of the left-wing protests did not give any estimate of the audience.

To estimate just over 1,000 gifts, the Power360 took several aerial photos with a drone from 3:50 pm to 4:00 pm. As there were few people, it was possible to count them one by one, as the images were recorded with high resolution and analyzed on a 27-inch screen on an iMac computer in the Newsroom. Power360.

Many people had umbrellas. To calculate the minimum value, the Power360 considered that there was a person under each umbrella. Thus, the count reached 998 gifts. There may be some variation because it is always possible for someone to be under tents or the building's façade.

For the maximum value, the Power360 considered that there were two people under each umbrella. Thus, we reached a count of 1,347 present.

The audience at events fluctuates, especially because people move around the place and occupancy can change throughout the day. Some areas were more or less full throughout the afternoon.

It is also not possible to clearly identify the public under trees or building marquees in the images.

UNDERSTAND THE ACTS OF THE LEFT

The left-wing demonstrations have diffuse agendas. They recall the 1964 military coup d'état, ask that there be no amnesty for those involved in the January 8 attacks and demand an end to the “genocide in Palestine”.

The acts are organized by fronts Brazil Popular It is Fearless Peoplewith the support of entities such as CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores) and MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement), and parties such as PT, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da SilvaPC do B and Psol.

The left-wing acts were announced in 15 states, in Brasília and in 2 countries (Spain and Portugal). The demonstration in Salvador (BA) was considered by the organizers to be the main one. It brought together 1,042 protesters at the peak time (4:55 pm).

The act in Rio de Janeiro was canceled because of the rain.

